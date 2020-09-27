Textile union to join nationwide strike action

The National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) has directed its members across the country to join the indefinite strike action directed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday.

The directive was given through a circular dated September 25, 2020 and addressed to all textile employers and a copy made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

The circular was signed by the Union’s National President, Comrade John Adaji and Ag. General Secretary, Comrade Ali Baba and informed members as well as textile employers about the decision by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress to commence an indefinite strike action with effect from Monday September 28, 2020 if the Federal Government fails to reverse the recent hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

Part of the circular said: “As an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) our members will participate in the strike action and mass protests as directed by Congress”.

The union therefore mandated its branch union executives to enforce the strike directive while soliciting for full co-operation and understanding on the part of the textile employers.

The union also called on the Federal government led by President Muhammdu Buhari to listen to the voices of Nigerians and reverse the increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff given the hardship they imposed on the already impoverished masses of Nigeria.

