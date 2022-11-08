Business

TFG backs Reps, northern groups on planned sale of NIPPs

The Future Group (TFG) has called for a halt to the proposed sale of five of the Nigerian National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs), noting that it is a bad move that would further plunge the power sector into a deeper crisis, injurious to the economy and the Nigerian populace.

 

The plants are: Benin Generation Company Limited at Ihovba, Edo State; Calabar Generation Company Limited, Cross River State; Geregu Generation Company Limited, Kogi State; Olorunsogo Generation Company Limited, Ogun State; and Omotosho Generation Company Limited, Ondo State.

It would be recalled that the House of Representatives and a coalition of 52 northern groups had opposed the sale of the plants and urged FG to rescind its decision on the sale of assets.

The group also called on the Federal Government to relieve the Director General of the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE), Alex Okoh, of his job for allegedly conniving with others to allegedly dupe Nigerians of their commonwealth.

It also called for his immediate prosecution on account of the pending case of contempt of court over the sales of Aluminum Smelting Company of Nige  ria (ASCON) Ikot Abasi. TFG reportedly sent the petition titled: ‘Stop Okoh

… Save Nigeria,’ signed by its Chairman, Patrick Philip, to the National Assembly, the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offenses Commission, ICPC:, the Presidency, the Judiciary, Civil Society Organisations and others.

It drew the attention of the Federal Government and the general public to the dangers of the sales of the sale. It also alleged that it would be counterproductive to allow Okoh to continue to oversee BPE, which is put in charge of the proposed sales, as the group alleged that Okoh is a person of interest in the entire saga.

It said, “It is on this note that we as a matter of national interest call on the National Assembly, ICPC, and EFCC to please probe the questions above with a view to finding pertinent answers for Nigerians.

“We want to particularly implore the National Assembly to suspend the sale of the five NIPPs and other assets till the third quarter of 2023 to avoid the pitfall of diverting proceeds from sales to election funding instead of re-investing into the power sector.

‘‘We also want to particularly implore the EFCC to properly investigate and scrutinise the activities of the BPE and its DG, Alex Okoh, as we suspect foul play.

“We wish to call on the EFCC to revisit case no: ID/1432/C/2015, filed at the Lagos High Court, Ikeja on April 25, 2015 by the EFCC, between the Federal Republic of Nigeria versus Bolanle Babalakin, Alex Okoh, Stabilini Vision Limited, Bi-Courtney Limited and Renix Nigeria Limited; bothering on alleged fraudulent retention of proceeds from criminal conduct.

We understand, attempts allegedly have been made in the past to stifle the case. We urge you to please proceed with the prosecution of this case, in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. ‘’The interest of our country supersedes any other interests and therefore must be upheld at all times.’’

The group noted that the NIPPs were established in 2004, stating that ‘‘the programme was an intervention that aimed to improve government funding in the critically ailing electricity sector.

However, 18 years past the project launch, there are contending conversations surrounding the Federal Government’s proposed sale of five NIPPs. ‘‘Insufficient electricity supply has always been an issue in Nigeria, inhibiting the development of the country’s industries and overall economic growth.

In 2004, President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration launched the NIPP to address the challenge of power generation specifically. The project’s objectives also included curtailing the immoderate gas flaring from oil exploration,’’ The group said.

 

