TFN launches incubation hub to drive education-focused projects

A non-profit organisation (NGO), under the aegis of the Teach for Nigeria (TFN), which is committed to developing young leaders to address educational inequity across Nigeria, in partnership with NNPC/ SNEPCo and its Co-Venture Partners (Exxon, TUPNI and Nae) has launched an incubation programme, tagged Incubation Hub.

The incubation programme was launched to drive educationfocused social change projects in the country. The programme was initiated as part of Teach For Nigeria’s commitment to providing the much needed support to the alumni of its Fellowship programme to scale up their “Be The Change” projects, a social impact project implemented by Fellows of TFN in their second year with the goal of addressing the challenges in delivering education in their placement schools and communities.

Participants at the programme, according to TFN, will receive access to training and support resources to develop and scale innovative solutions aimed at addressing educational challenges in the country. On completion of the Fellowship programme,

TFN alumni would have scaled their ‘Be The Change’ projects to fully registered social enterprises, even as the incubation hub offers a unique opportunity to the alumni community to accelerate growth for their enterprises.

“Participants will be equipped with the practical knowledge required to build and sustain their social innovations through a three-month intensive training, access to post-programme support and opportunity to seek seed funding for their organisations.

No fewer than 20 northernbased initiatives that are focused on promoting access to education and improving quality of life for children in low communities have been selected this year as the pioneer cohort of TFN’s Incubation Hub.

The Teach For Nigeria CEO, Folawe Omikunle, in her remarks, said: “The Incubation Hub is aimed at supporting our alumni to scale their initiatives for tackling education inequity in Nigeria and after going through a rigorous selection process, 20 initiatives have been selected as the pioneer cohort of the incubation hub.

We truly believe that this brings us a step further towards our vision that one day every Nigerian child will have the opportunity to attain an excellent education.” Also, on his part, the Social Performance & Social Investment Adviser for SNEPCo, Oluwaseun Samson-Olawale, noted: “Working with Teach For Nigeria to implement the incubation hub aligns with SNEPco’s goal of deepening the gains in the classroom by supporting sustainable and adaptable social impact initiatives that focused on fighting education inequity across the country.”

Like this: Like Loading...