Business

TGI: Partnership with Union Bank promotes farmers’ financial inclusion

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Tropical General Investments Group (TGI) has explained why it entered into a collaborative arrangement with the Union Bank of Nigeria Plc through its company WACOT Rice Limited to open bank accounts for about 7,000 farmers operating in rural areas of Kebbi State. The company said it was to assist the farmers in being financially included and relevant in the evolving digital economy. TGI’s Group Director of Corporate Affairs, Sadiq Kassim, disclosed this in Abuja recently during a panel discussion at the just concluded seminar on the digital economy with the theme: “Promoting a vibrant economy as a catalyst for economic growth in Nigeria,” organised by the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

According to him, one of the critical philosophies of the TGI Group is to operate within communities as a partner for growth and development. Responding to the theme of the seminar, he started by saying “when we start talking about digital this or digital that, I wonder what Abubakar Musa, a farmer in Argungu, Kebbi State, knows about digital.” He described Musa as the typical farmer whose family business for generations is producing paddy which is purchased by companies such as WACOT Rice. The paddy from Musa is processed into rice by WACOT Rice, but “Musa doesn’t have a bank account because he doesn’t have a National Identity Number (NIN) and, therefore, he can’t get a Bank Verification Number (BVN).

So, if the company wants to pay him for his paddy, it has to pay in cash, as the banks are also too far from him even if he had an account. There are thousands of Musa in these communities” Kassim said. Kassim said the company’s outgrower programme had about 7,000 farmers who produce an average of four tonnes of paddy per hectare. At the rate of N300,000 per tonne, the company would need billions of naira to pay farmers for the over 28,000 tonnes of paddy from just five local government areas in Kebbi State, where the company is operating.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

United Airlines plans return to Lagos after five years

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Wole Shadare   Reveling under the ‘Open Skies’ pact between Nigeria and the United States, US mega carrier, United Airlines, may have concluded plans to return to Nigeria nearly five years after it ceased direct flights from Houston Texas to Lagos.   Despite the slow recovery of air transport market battered by the emergence of […]
Business Interview

How we returned £26m from deceased Colonial Pension Fund in UK – PITAD boss, Ejikeme

Posted on Author LAWRENCE OLAOYE reports

Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, in this interview organised by the Presidential Communication Team, explained the workings of the technology deployed for effective pensions administration and declared that it was not hitch-free. She added that 303 policemen who served in the Biafra during the Civil War have been inducted into […]
Business

FG projects $35.77bn external reserves for 2022

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Federal Government is projecting that the country’s external reserves will rise to $35.77 billion in 2022 and also record a growth rate of 5.99 per cent, data from the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF&FSP) recently released by the Budget Office of the Federation shows. According to Central Bank of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica