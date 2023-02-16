TGI: Partnership with Union Bank promotes farmers’ financial inclusion

Tropical General Investments Group (TGI) has explained why it entered into a collaborative arrangement with the Union Bank of Nigeria Plc through its company WACOT Rice Limited to open bank accounts for about 7,000 farmers operating in rural areas of Kebbi State. The company said it was to assist the farmers in being financially included and relevant in the evolving digital economy. TGI’s Group Director of Corporate Affairs, Sadiq Kassim, disclosed this in Abuja recently during a panel discussion at the just concluded seminar on the digital economy with the theme: “Promoting a vibrant economy as a catalyst for economic growth in Nigeria,” organised by the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

According to him, one of the critical philosophies of the TGI Group is to operate within communities as a partner for growth and development. Responding to the theme of the seminar, he started by saying “when we start talking about digital this or digital that, I wonder what Abubakar Musa, a farmer in Argungu, Kebbi State, knows about digital.” He described Musa as the typical farmer whose family business for generations is producing paddy which is purchased by companies such as WACOT Rice. The paddy from Musa is processed into rice by WACOT Rice, but “Musa doesn’t have a bank account because he doesn’t have a National Identity Number (NIN) and, therefore, he can’t get a Bank Verification Number (BVN).

So, if the company wants to pay him for his paddy, it has to pay in cash, as the banks are also too far from him even if he had an account. There are thousands of Musa in these communities” Kassim said. Kassim said the company’s outgrower programme had about 7,000 farmers who produce an average of four tonnes of paddy per hectare. At the rate of N300,000 per tonne, the company would need billions of naira to pay farmers for the over 28,000 tonnes of paddy from just five local government areas in Kebbi State, where the company is operating.

