Thacutegeminme: My dream is to improve welfare of models in Nigeria

Fast rising Nigerian model and social media influencer, Iyomaterie Okeoghene Taiwo, popularly known as Thacutegeminme, is gradually fulfilling her dreams of establishing a modelling agency and she is driven to make the industry more favorable for models.

She urged stakeholders of the modelling industry to give every human being, irrespective of their height and size, the ample opportunity to express themselves.

The Instagram queen stated this while sharing her dreams to own a modelling agency to accommodate petite models.

“My dream is to own a modelling agency for petite models like me and by God’s grace make sure short people are able to walk on runway someday because I feel everyone should have that opportunity,” she said.

Thacutegeminme also condemned the treatment of models in the country, saying they are not being appreciated for the value they bring to the table.

Regretting that models in Nigeria are not given their dues and appropriately remunerated, she vowed to change the situation and perception about modelling in the country by giving a voice to all irrespective of status.

On what motivated her to go into modelling, the University of Lagos student, said that it was inborn in her and that she naturally just loved watching fashion shows on television as a kid and also watching her sisters do it.

Thacutegeminme added that she has always loved to be a model but was denied the opportunity because she is not that tall.

“I have always dreamed to be a model, especially a runway model but my height could not get me that because I am 5’3. There are many who are not tall but have very pretty faces. So I just went for face modelling instead. But I believe there should be space for petite models on runway, they wear clothes too. I got interested in modelling because I really like flashy lifestyles, cameras, photo shoots, looking different all the time and because as a model, it is like you are a thousand people in one person. You also get to change your looks and boost your self-esteem for every shoot.”

