Thank you for associating me with your success, Buhari tells El-Rufai

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commended Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El- Rufai, for committing himself to changing state, noting that the governor had been successful in that quest. President Buhari, who disclosed this at the Murtala Square in Kaduna, during his two-day working visit to inaugurate some of the state’s urban renewal projects, had arrived the state on Wednesday night direct from Banjul, The Gambia. From Kaduna, President Buhari, accompanied by El-Rufai, flew to Kafanchan this morning to commission Emir Road, Katsina Road and Dan-Haya Road.

He returned to Kaduna around noon, and immediately commissioned the remodelled Murtala Square, a sprawling sporting, event and recreational centre. While noting the impact of the urban renewal programme, President Buhari said he could no longer find his way around Kaduna, even as someone who has lived in the city for long. Commending El-Rufai, the President said: “You have committed yourself to changing Kaduna and you have been very successful and people throughout the country are appreciating it. You are writing your history in letters of gold. I congratulate you for your achievements so far.”

The president inaugurated some of the 19 completed urban renewal road projects, including the reconstructed Kawo Flyover, an almost one kilometre long dual carriageway with three ground rotaries. At the Kawo Flyover, the President said to El-Rufai: “thank you for associating me with your success.” Other projects commissioned today include the 5.6km Aliyu Makama Road, the multi-storey Basic Education Mega-School in Lokoja Road in Rigasa, and the dualised Yakubu Gowon Way and Leventis Underpass.

 

