Thank you for being by my side all times Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde tells husband

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde has a lot to be grateful for in life and one of them is her dashing husband, fondly called Captain. In a post which she shared on her official Instagram page, she appreciated the Captain for always standing by her as she tagged him her ride or die dude.

The mother of four also mentioned that she took a picture a while back and wondered why her tummy bulged even though she did not eat well for weeks. Her loving husband affirmed that it was beautiful still and she should be an example that beauty did not have to be perfect.

Excerpt from her post read: “This is an Appreciation post! Thank you to The Grand Man always by my side! My Ride or Die Dude! – #TheCaptain. I remember me taking a pic and wondering why my tummy decided to come out to play despite not eating well for weeks and you said …

“it’s Se*xy!” Fans of the movie star took to the comment section to express their views about the sweet gesture. Noreenp15 wrote: “That’s the sweetest most loving thing a man can do for the woman he loves! And he’s right all that fakeness and plastic looks good in PRINT but not in reality because they’re still not happy! Look at your glow!”

