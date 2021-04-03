Thanks Onuachu for exposing the deficiency of Rohr

Nigeria is a footballing nation with so many talents in various parts of the country. Many talents are in schools and in the grassroots and constantly, we preach for talents discovery programmes. It is indeed sad that two age-grade teams – the national U-17 team and the national U-20 team – did not perform well as expected at the WAFU B African championship.

The U-20 team under coach Ladan Bosso failed outright while Fatai Amao’s Eaglets luckily made it to the African Championship which was later cancelled. Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, FIFA has cancelled the World Cup at U-17 and U-20 levels. As the Eagles were busy with the last two Africa Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, the thought of those who will take over from the current bunch of entertaining players enveloped me. The Nigeria Football Federation should look for a way to keep the age-grade teams busy such that the players at this level will be exposed and prepared for the future challenges. On the qualifiers proper, Paul Onuachu stole the show even with his substitute role in the two games.

Here is a player who is the highest scorer in the Belgian league with 27 goals this term. He is the hottest Nigerian player abroad but Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, decided to ignore him in his original list of 24 players. It was a shock to many fans of the game that Onuachu was not listed. And when the first opportunity came to bring him from the standby list into the main list, Rohr replaced injured Samuel Kalu with Henry Onyekuru. No disrespect to Onyekuru, but I feel Onuachu should have been picked then but when Moses Simon also pulled out, Rohr called up Onuachu apparently because of the huge public outcry. Many thought the Genk forward would have shunned the call but he was among the first to report to camp and he worked so hard in training.

In the encounter against Benin, Onuachu scored the only goal to break the eight-year-old unbeaten record of the Squirrels. After the match, defiant Rohr said Onuachu scored for himself and not for him. That was cruel from the manager and it portrays bad blood. In the last match against Lesotho in Lagos, fans were eager to see Onuachu play 90 minutes or at least have a starting role but he was on the bench again. When he was introduced in the second half, Onuachu again scored the country’s third goal in the 3-0 win. Onuachu’s feat was a big statement and it also goes to show that Rohr despite posting results is deficient.

No good coach will ignore a player with 27 goals in a yet-to-be-concluded season. It is the job of the coach to know how well to deploy the player even if Victor Osimhen is the number one choice. It could be recalled that Nigeria in the past played with Samson Siasia, Richard Owubokiri and Rasidi Yekini in the same match just as Daniel Amokachi, late Yekini and Siasia featured for Eagles many times. Why is Rohr afraid to play two strikers? People will always argue that football is evolving but the name of the game remains goals and no one ignores a striker that gets goals. Overall, the Eagles showed so much determination to excel in the two games.

The options are there in the defence, midfield and attack. It was Joe Aribo that played in the middle against Squirrels in Porto Novo but Ogenekaro Etebo took charge against Lesotho in Lagos and did well. Alex Iwobi started in Lagos and was brilliant. Even the goalkeeping department has competition with Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho. In the absence of Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun did well but there is room for improvement. However, against tougher opposition, the performances of the team will depend largely on the tactics of the coach.

In 55 games since 2016, Rohr has won 31, drawn 14 and lost 10. It is a bit above average record but the future of the team with Rohr is bleak. The players are promising and definitely Rohr lacks what it takes to make them compete with the best teams at global stage. An example is Manchester United coach, Ole Solskjear. The team is second in the Premier League table but his deficiency made the team to drop many points they should have won ordinarily. When Chelsea changed from Frank Lampard to Thomas Tuchel, the records are there to show his brilliance. No doubt, the NFF made a huge mistake by giving Rohr another term’s contract and now he is too big to even to respect the technical Director, Austin Eguavoen, or the technical department. Back to Onuachu, I am so happy he proved himself within the little time he had in the two games and also exposed the deficiency of Rohr.

Like this: Like Loading...