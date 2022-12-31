That confusion, uncertainty over league calendar

Despite its huge popularity and followership in Nigeria, football in the year 2022 has been a big disappointment almost at various points of evaluation. In the international stage, the senior national men’s and women’s teams crumbled like a pack of cards. While the Super Eagles failed to progress beyond the second round stage in the Africa Nations Cup in Cameroon, the women also recorded the country’s poorest performance in history at the Africa Women Nations Cup in Morocco. Nigeria lost to South Africa, Morocco and Zambia in the same competition as the Falcons finished fourth without any medal. It was the first time such happened to the team.

No doubt, the ageing team needs a complete overhaul and thankfully, the country’s U-20 team were glorious at the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup and so the NFF should look in that direction in the rebuilding process. As if these disappointments were not enough, the Super Eagles failed to pick a ticket to the recently held Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The flagship domestic football competition, the FA Cup, is currently engulfed in crisis and sadly, no winner emerged in 2022 as the tournament was stopped in the quarter-final stage because the football authorities fail to meet the continental deadline for the event. No doubt, there was little to cheer in the outgoing year especially because the country’s representatives on the continent in the African club competitions also fumbled badly without entering the group stage in the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup. The only surviving team, Rivers United, dropped from the Champions League to make the group stage of the Confed Cup.

Overtime, the poor administration and standard of the domestic league has been a big subject of discussion in the country. The major bane is calendar imbalance in which the league season has no standard takeoff and end period. In the past six months, the Nigeria Football Professional League has been on break and yet to resume till date.

The Independent Management Committee set up by the ministry to oversee the league has given January 8 as the kick-off date of a proposed abridged league but the club owners are asking for a full season while the referees body are also demanding a guarantees that their indemnities will not be a problem. This is funny because a full season also means the calendar will not be the same with other parts of Africa and the CAF deadline will be missed again. Morocco took part in the World Cup and domestic football league resumed on December 28 just as the season is back in many other parts of the continent as well as Europe.

Nigeria did not feature at the World Cup and it is so sad that the league cannot be administered in an autopilot way as it is being done elsewhere. More importantly, the league is not on television, security is not top-notch, merchandizing is not booming while spectators are yet to grace the stands as expected just as the welfare is still a big issue. Nigeria deserves better than this and the earlier we get things right to move forward, the better especially with the impressive show of Morocco in Qatar, which is a challenge to all nations across the African continent.

