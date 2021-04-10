That drama, distractions at the sports festival

The 20th National Sports Festival started on April 4th with a total of 40 events on parade. It was a delight to see athletes, particularly the young ones, from all parts of the federation compete for honours in various sports disciplines. The excitement on the faces of these athletes tells the story of fulfillment. For many, it was dream come true.

The way the officials were handling the COVID-19 protocols at the games was commendable. All athletes were tested. Taraba and Oyo were almost thrown out because some of their athletes tested positive. At a stretch, 10 participants tested positive for the disease and they were all placed on isolation. There is also a centre for vaccination at the stadium. The host, Edo State, deserves a huge applause for presenting state-of -the-art facilities for the competition.

The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium has a lush green grass and modern tartan tracks. The swimming pool is Olympic size while other facilities are indeed world-class just as we have them at the Olympic Games. The football arena also has a Video Assistant Referee equipment, the very first in Nigeria. Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, promised that the facilities would be adequately maintained while more will be built in all local governments of the states to boost sports development in Edo State. On April 6, the opening ceremony took place despite the threat posed by a heavy downpour. It was indeed colourful and entertaining.

However, just a day after the opening ceremony, a late press statement issued at about 11pm in the night stated that the games would be abruptly ended by noon the next day, Thursday April 8. According to a media release by Ebomhiana Musa, Project Manager, Media, for the games, “The Local Organising Committee, Edo2020 regrets to announce that it will end the games abruptly tomorrow, Thursday, April 8, 2021 for lack of funds… Regrettably, the FG is yet to redeem its pledge to support us as the host state financially for the cost of postponements. So, we are left with no option than to end the games at noon tomorrow.”

It was a shock to record such dramatic twist during a major national event. About 10 hours later, the ministry of sports also issued a press statement signed by Ramon Balogun, Assistant Director of Press, that the games must go on as planned because “the sports festival money is being processed and will be released”. Later that same day, Shaibu revealed that the LOC was in the dark over how much would be released and when the money would come. He vowed to shut down the games.

Reason later prevailed same day and all parties involved agreed to continue the games. Amazing things happen in Nigeria in amazing ways. Those that wrote the threatening press statement to end games and those who responded were in same place in Benin. Sadly, it’s the youths that suffer when things like this happen.

Edo government made it clear that there was no money to stage the event and why the ministry was in a rush even when the money to assist was not ready remains a mystery. It is also unfair to expect Edo to be spending money without revealing the amount approved for the games. There should have been better transparency and understanding between the ministry and Edo government. It is sad that an event which suffered a series of postponements again witnessed such a crisis. It was a national show of shame and it could have been prevented by the ministry. As the organisers of the games, the ministry should have tidied al the loose ends to avoid hitches.

That the matter was later resolved does not mean it never happened. The athletes were distracted and the good start to the games was shaky just as the country became a laughing stock in the eyes of the world. The lesson here is about planning and the fact it is better to have money at hand before a national event.

It can be further shifted to avoid embarrassment or there should have been a deliberate effort to speed up the release of the funds. Beyond the crisis, the Edo State government should ensure the facilities are well maintained and a good policy should back it up such that future administrations would also embrace the good developmental initiatives of the Governor Godwin Obaseki regime.

