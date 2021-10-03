That yoke must break

Yoke is an oppressive burden that hinders an individual from making progress in his or her life endeavors. It thereby subjects the person to a life of slavery, servitude to another person. In the context of the topic, it is spiritual bondage in which the victim is subjected to the wimps and caprices of the Devil.

An ordinary human eye does not see when an individual is yoked to the Devil. The person continues to suffer in lack, penury until the burden is lifted or the yoke is broken. It is only by God’s intervention brought about by fervent deliverance prayers by a holy and righteous person or an anointed man of God that yokes are broken. Hence the Bible says in Isaiah 10:27,

“And it shall come to pass in that day, that his burden shall be taken away from off thy shoulder, and his yoke from off thy neck, and the yoke shall be destroyed because of the anointing.

This is God Himself making a promise to the Israelites that after they might have suffered from the hands of their enemies He will intervene to lift their burdens and lift all the yokes on their necks. God allows His people to be taken into the wilderness to correct and bring them back to the right track.

Whenever He intervenes all the burdens upon them will be lifted, then spiritual and material blessings will follow. It is at this Divine intervention the yokes are broken and freedom and progress set in their lives. God uses a prophet, an anointed man of God to bring deliverance unto His people.

In Isaiah 61:1-2 the Bible says, The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me; because the Lord hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound;

To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all that mourn. People under the yoke of the Devil are always in a mourning mood and broken hearted but a man sent by God will come and deliver them from that burden.

The word of God that the man of God will proclaim to them will bring the presence of God into their lives and the Devil, who had earlier on tormented them, will run away as light and darkness will never dwell together.

In Matthew 17:14-18 the Bible says, “And when they came to the multitude, there came to him a certain man, kneeling to him, and saying, Lord, have mercy on my son: for he is lunatic, and sore vexed: for ofttimes he falleth into the fire, and oft into the water. And I brought him to thy disciples, and they could not cure him.

Then Jesus answered and said, O faithless and perverse generation, how long shall I be with you? how long shall I suffer you? bring him hither to me. And Jesus rebuked the devil, and he departed out of him: and the child was cured of that very hour”.

Our Lord Jesus Christ lifts the burdens of as many people as come to Him. No one goes to our Lord Jesus Christ and remains the same; there must be a remarkable thing done in their lives.

However, it is worthy of note here that whoever comes to Christ must be ready to repent of his sins. He must accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, and be ready to do the work of God and ensure he does not go back to Egypt. As you do all these, every yoke in your life will be broken in Jesus’ name.

