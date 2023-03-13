The 10th Senate Presidency: The prognoses favour Senator Orji Kalu

The Nigerian democratic system of Government runs on three balancing arms of Executive, Legislative and Judiciary tripod, each one offering interwoven and complementary statutory duties in the diverse and pluralistic entities that Nigeria is. And lately, the presidency equation has been effectively settled with the affirmation of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a South-Westerner, as the president-elect of the country by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC had earlier at its party primary in Abuja zoned the presidency to the Southern protectorate of the country, and the Vice-Presidential ticket to the North East zone following a rotational spirit of its moral, equity, fairness and justice of their constitution. It’s time for the winning party to source for suitable leadership to man its Legislative arm, considering critical parameters of zonal balancing, equity, justice and fairness. Our prognosis application in this intellectual exercise (that is: the emergence of the candidate from the right zone of the country; prerequisite qualifications and experience of such candidate; exemplary leadership qualities of his/hers; his/ her political pedigree and achievements; resourcefulness and pragmatism, etc.) favours Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK), representing the Abia North Senatorial District of Abia State under the platform of APC, to emerge the President of Senate of the 10th National Assembly, among other prospective contenders.

Generally, the nucleus of the prognoses stems mostly from the viewpoint of the need to maintain the balance of political power, and ensure a sense of inclusion among the ethnic groups in the country. Oozing from the political barometer of Nigeria’s temperature, the stakeholders from the five (5) States of South East zone have been obviously in a state of flux, anxiety, despondency, annihilation, neglect and the purported claim of unfair treatment over equitable power sharing in the country, and their concerns need to be addressed to enhance democratic growth.

The incoming administration of Asiwaju BAT, against the need to correct the perceived anomalies in the marginalisation of ethnic entities in the polity, it’s apt to streamline the power-zoning of the critical positions of the ruling party to address injustice, unfairness and inequality. And in consideration of this proposition, the South East zone, like the other afflicted ones, deserves the slot of the Senate President as a compensation balancing trophy. Once the Eastern-necessity propositions are imbibed by the cross sections of political players (North and South), the search for the most qualified, experienced, resourceful, devoted and committed team player from the zone becomes easier to accomplish. It’s within this context that the candidature of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the Senate Presidency is x-rayed and positioned.

Permit me to accentuate that ethnoreligious bigotry has no room or stake in a working democracy. As I have been penning so far, the pendulum of deepening our democracy at this time that we now have a full-blooded democrat as the president-elect must always favour progressive governance, in such a way that strategy and implementation must meet together to prevail in every choice that includes electing the Principal Officers of the country’s legislative arm. Weighing the variable in support of the most qualified and best possible choice for the coveted position of Senate President of the coming dispensation, distinguished Senator Kalu stands taller above others as the most qualified of his peers.

I consider the balancing equation of appropriateness and weight of probability in arriving at this premise. The current senate’s whip and senatorelect Kalu’s progression from current Senate Chief Whip make it logical as the 4th highest ranking Senator from the South East and has served as a two-term tenure Executive Governor of Abia State from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2007 (the same period that the president-elect served at the State level) gives him the added advantage to appreciate the dynamism involved in leading a vibrant and complimentary National Assembly.

A seasoned private sector guru, it is equally important to take into account his successful first term as the Senate Chief Whip of the 9th National Assembly, which earned him the respect of his peers, most notably the Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, who considered him “the most influential Chief Whip in the history of the Nigerian Senate”. Hence, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is most definitely the most qualified in balancing the political equation of appropriateness and the best possible choice in a time like this to accentuate.

Achieving success of tasks before an assemblage of distinguished legislators with varied idiosyncrasies dwells more on the character of exemplary leadership which must have been acquired throughout service. Throughout his political career, Senator Kalu has led by example, articulated his vision (and realised it), demonstrated integrity, made hard decisions, communicated effectively with his fellow lawmakers, empowered his subordinates and constituents, and been a source of inspiration and motivation for those around him as attested to variously. He has also displayed tremendous leadership and has always backed up his words with action.

Prof. Ademola is a distinguished and foremost strategic political analyst and a global Cyber Security technocrat

