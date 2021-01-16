The 20 best places to travel in 2021 (1)

Background

Where do you want to travel in 2021? Every year, we look at the best places to visit in the coming year. Right now, it might seem inconceivable to think about travelling abroad, due to the global pandemic and travel restrictions that have closed the borders of many countries.

But here’s the good news: Things are looking up for 2021. While many places around the world remain off-limits, more and more countries are beginning to open their doors, and they’re doing it with health and safety protocols in place-which bodes well for Americans who want to travel in 2021. Airlines and hotels are also doing their part to implement procedures that allow people to travel safely and confidently.

As a result, travel planners report that vacation bookings are on the rise, and according to travel insurance aggregator, Squaremouth, 65% of trips for 2021 are to international destinations. Just ask Melissa Biggs Bradley, founder and CEO of boutique travel-planning company, Indagare.

“We are definitely seeing an uptick in tripplanning and requests right now for the holidays and into 2021, as well as far-flung international trips,” says Bradley. “Many of our members are planning trips for 2021 and 2022 because they know demand will be high in popular destinations eventually.” Granted, as countries reopen, travel is going to look a lot different, thanks to new safety, testing and cleaning practices.

But the new face of travel is also going to have a silver lining. Not only will once over-touristed destinations be less crowded, travellers will be opting for more isolated places. Experts predict that travellers will also be more thoughtful and responsible when it comes to where they are going and how they are approaching the whole travel experience. And travel companies will be more flexible than ever when it comes to allowing travellers to postpone or cancel trips when necessary.

Of course, if you’re planning a trip anywhere before a coronavirus vaccine has been released, you should check travel restrictions for the destination you are hoping to visit and consider warnings from the State Department and the CDC. Travellers should also take precautions to keep themselves and others safe.

But for naysayers who claim that it is irresponsible to do any kind of travel during a pandemic, consider this: The travel industry employs more than 98 million people around the globe, making up over 3% of all employment.

So booking a trip actually helps support people and economies. Take Africa, for instance. “Much of the continent relies on tourism for employment, conservation and efforts to save endangered animals, as well as to support entire communities,” says Bradley, who points out that because of the pandemic, thousands of rangers have lost their jobs, which means that “poaching is on the rise again.” With all this in mind, where should you travel in 2021 if you want to go beyond the U.S. borders?

I turned to four women who run some of the most influential travel agencies in the country to see where their clients want to go in 2021—and what they have on their own radars. While some of these countries have borders that are currently closed, the hope is that by 2021, they will be welcoming Americans with open arms. And even if you decide not to plan a trip right now, these are definitely places you should put on your travel bucket list.

Kenya

Chosen By: Melissa Biggs Bradley, founder and CEO of Indagare, a membersonly, boutique travel-planning company offering curated content and bespoke trips around passion points. Why: Kenya is always a classic and its landscapes are the definition of “wideopen,” which will make the country more appealing than ever during the time of social distancing. Throw in some stylish new hotel offerings and it’s no wonder Kenya is topping Indagare’s 2021 hot list.

Bradley herself just got back from nearly three weeks in Kenya, which reopened its borders in August 2020, and she plans to return in January with a small group. She says that she was impressed by the way the country is handling COVID – 19, including rigorous testing requirements and temperaturetaking practices. “I felt very safe,” she says.

Another part of the appeal: “I was able to get into properties like Giraffe Manor in Nairobi, as well as normally impossible-to-book places in the bush, including Sasaab, Segera and Angama Mara.”

Don’t Miss: Diehard travellers might recall fashion designer Anna Trzebinski’s ecochic safari lodge, Lemarti’s Camp, which closed a few years ago. Now, Trzebinski is back with a magical new retreat called Eden in Nairobi.

“It combines Maasai and Samburu elements and traditions with her late husband’s art, her atelier and design collective and her one-of-a-kind style,” says Bradley. “It will be a game-changer and makes it possible to experience Nairobi in a new way.”

Costa Rica

Chosen By: Julie Danziger of Embark Beyond

Why: Costa Rica has maintained one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates in Latin America and its government has been recognised for its successful management and containment of the virus, so when the country reopens on November 1, 2020 to all Americans who meet the requirements, travellers will be able to return feeling a sense of confidence.

Those looking to travel sustainably will also be pleased to see Costa Rica’s progress: This long-time global leader in conservation and sustainability that runs on 99.5% clean and renewable energy plans to achieve complete decarbonisation by 2050. Costa Rica also recently became the first country in Central America to legalise same-sex marriage, demonstrating its commitment to welcoming all types of travellers.

And besides its adventure offerings (canopy ziplining, surfing, whale watching), the country is enhancing its luxury offerings. “Luxury wasn’t a word associated with Costa Rica (aside from the Four Seasons),” says Danziger.

“But now there are incredible, high-touch eco-lodges.” Don’t Miss: One property that Danziger is excited about is Hacienda Alta- Gracia, part of the Auberge collection. “This place is just a gem—you can get in touch with nature without having to get out of touch with luxury,” she says. Other exciting openings include the new Nayara Tented Camp (a glamping lodge in Arenal Volcano National Park) and coming in 2021, Six Senses Papagayo (the company’s first resort in Central America) and Botánika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton (where guests can expect an immersive rainforest experience and world-class sport fishing).

British Virgin

Islands Chosen By: Kimberly Wilson Wetty of Valerie Wilson Travel

Why: The British Virgin Islands have always been a sailor’s paradise with pristine waters, secluded beaches, endless breathtaking scenery and 60-plus mountainous islands constantly visible on the horizon. With a December 1, 2020 reopening date to American travellers and prestigious new properties and private islands to rent, Wetty says that there’s never been a better time to take a socially distanced vacation in the BVI. “The BVI deserves to be seen again.

After rebuilding from Hurricane Irma, the British Virgin Islands were ready for the limelight and then COVID – 19. I can’t wait to see Rosewood Little Dix Bay. And a visit isn’t complete without a day sail and drink or two at the Soggy Dollar and so many other favourite Caribbean beach bars,” she says. Don’t Miss: One of the most idyllic places in the British Virgin Islands is Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island, which is renowned for being incredibly ecofriendly.

Last year, Necker introduced three new wind turbines allowing the island to run off 80% renewable energy. In 2021, keep an eye out for the return of Saba Rock, an iconic island rest stop for sailors and yachties.

New Zealand

Chosen By: Tania Swasbrook of Travelworld International Group

Why: “Definitely on most people’s bucket list, New Zealand was one of the countries that has best dealt with COVID – 19,” says Swasbrook, who has found that many travellers are not only ticking off their bucket lists right now, but they are also basing their travels on some kind of purpose, which also includes sustainable travel and being socially distant in nature. “New Zealand ticks off all of those boxes and holds plenty of appeal for its amazing outdoors and isolated escapes, which is why it is perfect for those travelling as soon as it opens up in 2021.” Don’t Miss: Another lure, according to Swasbrook: “New Zealand is one of the only places in the world that you can experience all four seasons in one day.”

Paris

Chosen By: Melissa Biggs Bradley of Indagare

Why: Since Paris is off-limits right now, that leaves us dreaming and fantasising about the City of Light, which may be why so many of us are watching Emily in Paris. The city is irresistible, and there’s no wonder Paris is the only destination that is getting its own spotlight during Indagare’s Future of Travel Summit. “There is definitely pent-up demand for Paris right now,” says Bradley.

“We can’t wait to get back for brand-new hotels like Cheval Blanc (housed in the historic La Samaritaine) and neoclassical newcomer Hotel Particulier Villeroy in the 8th, with its 11 rooms, suites and apartments.” Don’t Miss: “We can’t wait to head to the stylish boutiques we’ve been hearing about, like Marin Montagut’s charming jewel-box of a shop on rue Madame in the 6th, as well as ceramicist Marion Graux’s (by appointment) workshop, filled with her chic, understated pieces,” says Bradley.

Mexico Beyond the Beach Chosen By: Julie Danziger of Embark Beyond

Why: Mexico was one of the first countries to reopen its borders to American travellers, and while the beaches remain popular (keep on reading), the heart of Mexico’s interior is also beating strong. Places to keep an eye on for 2021 include unique spots like the Yucatán’s capital city of Mérida-also known as the White City, which “is seeing a surge in hotel openings,” says Danziger. Mérida’s international airport is also doubling the capacity of its air terminal through important infrastructure improvements.

Then there’s San Miguel de Allende, which was recently voted the best small city in the world by Condé Nast Traveler and which Danziger says is “a food lover’s paradise.” Moving into urban landscapes, there’s Mexico City.

“It has seen a surge in recent years and this coming year is no different,” says Danziger. “The amazing food and culture is no secret, but the opportunities to explore neighboring towns and villages and fabulous hotels, of course, are really changing the landscape of this city.” Don’t Miss: In San Miguel de Allende, Casa Adela was recently named to Travel + Leisure’s It List. Perched on a hill overlooking the valley, the eight-acre estate was originally crafted by artists and specializes in indulging, from hotair balloon flights to soaking in the hot spring-fed outdoor pool.

Four Seasons Resorts Los Cabos at Costa Palmas Mexico On the Beach Chosen By: Kimberly Wilson Wetty of Valerie Wilson Travel

Why: “Saltwater therapy might be just what the doctor ordered,” says Wetty. “From Cabo to Punta Mita to Mayakoba, the beaches are calling.” As the fastest growing destination in Mexico, Los Cabos—at the tip of the Baja Peninsula—continues to attract new and returning visitors, and airlines flying directly to Los Cabos will be offering more seats than ever in 2021.

Punta Mita, a 1,500-acre resort and residential community in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit, has announced several updates including a new vacation home rental program and a barefoot-chic surf club complete with rentals and instruction.

In Mayakoba, an ecosensitive development on the Riviera Maya, look for a $50 million expansion project at Banyan Tree Mayakoba that will include new beachfront pool villas as well as overwater villas perched above a crystal-clear lagoon. Don’t Miss: Wetty says she can’t wait to visit the new Four Seasons Resorts Los Cabos at Costa Palmasthe first Four Seasons marina resort. On her radar on the Riviera Nayarit: One & Only Mandarina, which will have treehouses and clifftop villas on an undeveloped stretch of coastline where the jungle meets the beach. As for Mayakoba: “The Rosewood Mayakoba is often my home away from home,” says Wetty. “Can’t wait to return.”

Slovenia

Chosen By: Tania Swasbrook of Travelworld International Group

Why: “Located right next to Italy, Slovenia had been overlooked by tourists up until now,” says Swasbrook. But it’s a top destination for 2021, thanks to leading by example in areas like sustainable tourism: National Geographic recently named it the world’s most sustainable country and its capital, Ljubljana, is known as Europe’s Green Capital.

“There’s no doubt that the climate change emergency has brought the topic of sustainable travel to the forefront of everyone’s minds and it has become a massive trend amongst travelers…especially now,” says Swasbrook. What’s also impressive is that Slovenia is a foodie heaven, being named “European Region of Gastronomy for 2021” with six of its restaurants awarded a total of seven Michelin stars in 2020.

“Add to that, a focus on nature, gorgeous scenery and a great climate—it all makes Slovenia a place many will head to in 2021,” says Swasbrook. Don’t Miss: Sleeping under the stars has become one of the most popular ways of vacationing in Slovenia, and acclaimed Michelinstarred restaurant Pikol has taken it to the next level by creating the country’s first floating glamping hotel: Pikol Lake Village, located among the vineyards of Vipava Valley. Another new glamping experience to check out: Glamping Resort Blaguš, a forest resort located near lake Blaguš that feels like waking up in a fairytale. And in spring 2021, keep an eye out for Grand Plaza Hotel, which will be opening its doors in Ljubljana with a restaurant that will offer amazing views of the city and surrounding nature.

*Laura Begley Bloom, is a travel and lifestyle authority and a content strategist who works with brands to create powerful storytelling

