The 9th Senate and core mandate in 2021

With the current development in legislative arm of some democracies in the world, there is no gainsaying that the legislature is the backbone of democratic governance.

Besides making laws and oversight functions, along with the judiciary, it serves a rudder which check excesses of the executive arm. Assessing its roles respecting the number of bills passed into law, bills read, bills considered, bills neglected, motions moved, motions referred to committees, public hearing and constructive engagement of the executive in the last two years or so, many Nigerians are not very satisfied with the performance of this legislature.

Its not-too-impressive performance in 2020 despite being the largest democracy in Africa has earned it the sobriquet ‘rubber-stamp’ legislature. Hence, Nigerians expect the current National Assembly to buckle up this year, especially in the face of litany of issues which are central to the nation’s existence.

It is for this and more that all eyes are on the Nigerian Senate in 2021. Since its inauguration on June 11, 2019, the current National Assembly dominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) which had (and still has) a clear majority in the Senate was determined to enthrone a leadership in the Red Chamber that would be loyal to the party and the executive arm of the government in the country. The election of principal officers of the Senate that day was therefore a coronation of anointed candidates of the ruling party.

This was a strategy to avoid the pitfall of an ugly past when some independent minded members of the same party defied the directives of the party, fought and got the leadership of the parliament. Precisely, that was the story of the Red Chamber in 2015 when Senator Bukola Saraki, emerged the President of the Senate.

It was because of that singular manoeuvre that Saraki incurred the wrath of his then political party and the rest became a voyage of persistent turbulence. Back to the current assembly.

The anointed candidate of the APC for the leadership of the Senate in 2019 turned out to be Senator Ahmad Lawan, one of the longest serving legislators in the National Assembly. No doubt, Lawan’s emergence was a positive development for the ruling party. It was an affirmation of party supremacy and an avenue for mutual cooperation between the legislature and executive.

With Lawan in the saddle, it was envisaged that there would be no more tension, acrimony and conflicts between the executive and legislature. It was envisioned that the usual frosty relationship between both arms of government would be a thing of the past. Indeed, the game plan has worked, especially for the Presidency which has had a free ride in terms of getting instant approvals for executive appointments, loans and budgets.

However, the romance between the executive and legislature has not been a favourable deal for the parliament and the people they represent and whose mandate they enjoy. The general feeling among citizens of Nigeria is that the 9th Senate had sold out in all ramifications in its bid to appease the executive. Many political analysts have examined the relationship and concluded that the Senate had not only become subservient but no more than a rubber stamp to the executive in all things.

Nigerians have watched in shock how the executive always gets away with blue murder without a challenge from our distinguished legislators. Critics are quick to point out the decline in the economy, the worsening insecurity, hunger, hardship and the general hopelessness in the land in recent years.

Whereas the electorate had expected the peoples representatives to spearhead a change for the better, they have been confronted by the seeming inability of the parliament to give the nation a sense of direction in tackling these challenges.

The Senate had, on several occasions, debunked this negative perception that portrays it as a lame duck. In one of such occasions, it was Lawan who said that those calling the 9th Senate a rubber stamp were either being mischievous or ignorant of the workings of government and the need for cooperation between the executive and the parliament. Lawan believes that many critics have been unfair to him and his colleagues.

“We are so terribly misunderstood that when we say that we are going to work with the executive arm of government in a very harmonious and productive manner, some people, out of misunderstanding or mischief, say it’s a rubber stamp National Assembly.

“I have been in the National Assembly for a very long time to see what the hostility and rancorous relationship can lead to and what a good relationship could bring.

In 1999 when we were elected, we had a rancorous relationship with the government and democracy suffered and at the end of the day, Nigerians lost out. I believe we can disagree but when we disagree, we should be able to talk. Both sides of government are supposed to work for Nigerians

“If you choose to fight, the two arms suffer and the country suffers even more. Because it is not possible for you to fight and yet get something done for the country. I don’t belong to the school of thought of encouraging fighting between the two arms of government.

“I can tell you I was in opposition for 16 years from 1999 to 2015. I argued and opposed positions that I felt were supposed to be opposed. But I knew the limits of my opposition when the issues before us were issues that would make life better for Nigerians,” Lawan said.

In a goodwill message to Nigerians during the New Year celebrations, Lawan rolled out the drums in selfadulation, hailing the 9th Senate for its achievements. He said that the legislature had made the necessary preparations for a smooth 2020 before the unfortunate advent of the corona virus pandemic.

“Ahead of the year, we had restructured our fiscal year to a more predictable January to December cycle and ensured that our budget for 2020 was ready for the new structure. We made the change to enhance economic activities and growth.

“The outbreak of the novel corona virus pandemic and the shutdown of the economy that it enforced adversely affected every country in the world as it did our own economic projections and preparations. One of the worst results for Nigeria was the slide again into recession, just a few years after we had recovered from one.

“Despite this situation, we can thank God that the impact of the global health emergency and economic recession on Nigeria is not as catastrophic as was predicted by experts. I believe that this was not out of luck but because we did not delay in appropriately fine tuning and adjusting our plans in the light of the developments.

“The resurgence of the pandemic will not also inflict on us the disaster being witnessed in other parts of the world if we, as a government and as a people, do not let down our guard and take useful lessons from what is happening elsewhere,” Lawan said.

COVID-19 vaccine

While one cannot fault the 9th Senate for the misfortunes of the pandemic, there is need for the parliament to brace up for the challenges of the New Year. As Lawan rightly pointed out, the pandemic is not over yet and Nigeria ought to continue to explore ways of ensuring that the virus does not wreck more havoc in the country.

The debate about having an appropriate vaccine to combat the virus must be a priority for the parliament. In this light, they must not just be prepared to pass the proposed supplementary budget to facilitate procurement of a vaccine, they must be sensitive the debates going on in other parliaments about these vaccines and their potentials to cure or kill; prevent or infect as well as heal or harm the people.

Our parliament must ensure that the right decisions based on facts and science are taken in the overall interest of Nigerians.

Without necessarily pandering to the conspiracy theories surrounding the virus and vaccines, they should be sensitive to the contrary opinions about the virus and the rather hasty moves to produce and administer a compulsory vaccine for it.

Priority legislations

As the parliament resumes plenary later this month, is pertinent to remind the 9th Senate to prioritise certain important legislations in their legislative agenda for 2021.

These include the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. While the PIB is needed urgently to boost activities and attract investments into the oil and gas industry, early passage of the Electoral Reform Bill will enable Nigerians prepare for the next general elections with confidence that their votes will count.

Similarly, the Senate should give priority attention to the ongoing process of amendment of the 1999 Constitution. In doing this, the 9th Senate must take onto cognisance the agitations for a people’s constitution by various sociopolitical organisations and pressure groups across the country.

This is a fresh opportunity for the parliament to demonstrate that its members derive their mandates from the people by incorporating these agitations and making a new constitution for the people. This is not a time for another round of cosmetic amendments to the Constitution knowing full well that these peripheral changes actually change nothing in the polity.

Security challenge

The issue of widespread insecurity in Nigeria must be a priority issue in the coming session of the parliament. As it is done in other democracies, the 9th Senate must activate its various committees on security and defence to chart a new course for the Nigeria Armed Forces and other security agencies.

It is not enough for the Senate to entertain mere motions on terrorism and other security challenges and pass resolutions that will never be respected by the executive and security agencies. It is time for strategic brainstorming to proffer enduring solutions to intractable problems confronting the country.

Last line

If Lawan and his colleagues want Nigerians to take them seriously, they should be prepared to do things differently. While one does not want the executive and legislature to operate in disharmony, one would also not want a relationship where the interest of the people will be sacrificed at the altar of party politics.

It is good for both arms of the government to be on the same page as long as the safety, security and welfare of the citizens are the prominent words at the centre of the page

