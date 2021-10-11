The act of Artistic creation is inseparable from the real world -Wole Olayinka

“The greatest challenge in presenting one’s voice through art is first, finding that voice. A lot of artists struggle to find their voice and often find themselves copying more established artists,” so says, Wole Olayinka, one of the founders of Kurating

Wole made the comments on the sidelines of the first edition of the ‘Pop Up’ art exhibition staged on Saturday at the Canal West Mall located in Lekki, Lagos State, when asked what is the greatest challenge in presenting one’s ‘voice’ through art.

He said; “The greatest challenge in presenting one’s voice through art is first, finding that voice. A lot of artists struggle to find their voice and often find themselves copying more established artists. Not that there’s anything wrong with an artist copying the greats while struggling to find her voice and her footing.

“Copying great artists is a good way to finetune technique, get inspired or honour their influence. However, greatness only comes with developing a distinctive artistic voice and personal style, and developing that unique voice is a challenge indeed,” Wole added.

When asked if gallery sites are for activism and social justice, Wole replied saying; “Over the course of history, art has always been used as a tool for social change. The act of artistic creation is inseparable from the real world and it is often a reflection of what the artists are exposed to and inspired by. Sometimes, artists create protest pieces, other times; they create abstract works or depictions of real-life scenarios.

“And when they are done, galleries showcase these works to collectors and the general audience. Does this mean that galleries are sites for social justice and activism? Maybe… But only because galleries help to convey artists’ messages to a wide audience, regardless of the contents of those messages…,” he quipped.

During the course of the interview, Wole Olayinka was also asked how often the plan on paper matches the eventual hang in the exhibition space and he replied saying; “Usually, when planning exhibitions, we create a plan for optimum product display/demonstration. This plan is well thought out and is done based on the knowledge of the space and the vision for the exhibition.

“Sometimes, when hanging the works, we might deviate from this plan due to unexpected eventualities or just a simple realization that certain works need to be placed in certain places. But generally, we try to stick to the plan as closely as possible.

The two-day immersive art and crafts fair tagged ‘POP UP’ organised by Kurating in partnership with Canal West Mall with the theme; ‘THE WAY YOU ARE’ featured a diverse range of creative works, promoting the inspired art of young gifted Nigerians who explore the theme in imaginative and original ways.

The art fair featured at least twenty different works of immensely talented artists including; Anthonia Ndukauba, Ene Jessica, Adeduro Oluwateniola, Olaniyi Omotayo, Tejiri Esewhaye, Usoro Iniobong Daniel, Adekile Mayowa, Seidougha Linus Eyimegha, and Abdulazeez Ganiat among others.

Working with varying styles and materials, and inspired by different muses, the exhibited works explored a range of relevant modern-day issues- like identity, civil rights, gender issues, and social justice – contributing to current conversations in interesting ways.

The two-day ‘POP UP’ fair provided collectors, art enthusiasts, and the general public an opportunity to experience the display of quality art and craft in a fun and relaxing environment whilst connecting with the community.

