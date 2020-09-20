The amazing world of Nike Adeyemi

Indeed, stories of great men and women who have impacted or changed the course of mankind are centered on great ideas. There is no doubt that the world is ruled by men and women of ideas. The above preamble readily brings to mind one of such people in the person of Pastor Nike Adeyemi, the beautiful wife of Sam Adeyemi, General Overseer of Daystar Christian Centre.

Her tale is that of one who was born with silver spoon but very passionate about serving and impacting humanity positively. Nike attended some of the best schools and graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Masters degrees in Architecture from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University). Her service to humanity started when she became born-again Christian and decided to serve the Lord passionately.

The divine calling and zeal to do the work for God gave her a burden of women in need and disrepair, especially ladies who have gone through one form of sexual abuse or the other. It is this burden that gave birth to the Real Women Foundation. Nike strives to eradicate sexual violence against women and to fight scourge of prostitution in society. Through the Foundation, she has impacted women of various classes by periodically organising seminars and conferences targeted at their needs.

The organisation addresses issues that women face, their families and society at large. Seasoned speakers, who are successful in their various fields of endeavour, are usually invited to deliver life transforming messages. Nike is also a co-pastor at the church, along with her husband, with whom they are raising role models. A passionate helper and giver, Nike is always ready to help the needy.

A prolific writer who has authored several books, including ‘The Real Women’, ‘Building a Successful Home’, and ‘Women, An Asset to The Nation’, the widely travelled pastor is a gift to women folks and has a heart of gold for the less privileged.

