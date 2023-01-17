News

The anatomy of John Ghatti’s dominance of Africa’s forex world

Every industry has a name of its leading figures, especially in emerging industries such as cryptocurrency, forex and IT. For Forex in Africa, the name that reverberates loudest is that of John Ghatti, a renowned self-made millionaire and South Africa’s foremost professional forex trader.
John Ghatti, whose real name is Rhulani Nkuna, is the CEO of Private Wealth Robot, the company behind the Godzilla 4.0 Banker Sniper, the world’s first trading robot.
Born on 9th September 1996, Rhulani Nkuna, who grew up in a modest family, started forex trading in 2016 and founded the Cobra 1.0 trading robot. Currently a celebrity of sorts, he is known famously as one of the richest young entrepreneurs in South Africa, one of the big investors in forex and an advocate of self-empowerment through skilled forex trading.
With forex fame came the nickname John Ghatti (which has since become his official name) and his now famous motto of “making money make sense.”
John Ghatti who has been listed in “Forbes 30 Under 30” has been one of the key public figures contributing positively towards the reduction of youth unemployment in South Africa, using the forex platform.
As recently as January 1, 2023, he posted on his Instagram page, @john_ghatti__ceo_: “Finally Elon Musk of forex wanna empower at least 100 people and show them the secret. I will be [giving] the receipt on how I become a multi-millionaire in the forex game in Africa. Wait for the instructions to be part of the 2 months program. Remember, we are more based on automated trading, this will be done once a year.”
In 2020, he won the award of Best Forex Robot Founder in Africa and in 2021/2022 again, he was named Best Forex Trader in Africa.

 

Our Reporters

