The application to youth-led and mid-stage companies opened on April 12 to May 9.

While launching the challenge on April 12, 2021, USAID said it was seeking commercially viable youth-led and mid-stage companies already working in food production, processing, and distribution. Successful applicants will present ideas that demonstrably help farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain increase agricultural productivity and food security within the next six months.

The Challenge will award 15 to 25 youth-led companies up to $75,000 each and award 10 to15 mid-stage companies up to $150,000 each. Winners will receive funding and technical assistance to rapidly expand their activities to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s food value chain and improve the resilience of vulnerable households to the negative impacts of the pandemic.

To learn more about the Challenge and how to apply, visit the USAID/Nigeria COVID-19 Food Security Challenge’s website and apply by May 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM WAT (GMT+1).

