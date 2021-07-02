The army, fancy names and public relations

The Nigerian Military is a pretty tough force. If in doubt ask the old men and old women, youths and babies, who have crossed their path while they were on domestic operations. An “alien force” and an “army of occupation” should normally be seen as tough by the conquered people.

It may not be a good public relations strategy for the military but what the public relations department of the Army lacks in strategy, they make up in labels – Operation Python Dance, Operation Dance, Operation Crododile Smile etc. But we will come to that.

Except you are suffering from dementia, you should remember when the Army embarked on “Operation Python Dance 111” in the South East; “Operation Crocodile Smile 111” in the Niger Delta and South West; and “Operation Harbin Kunama” in the North to combat “cattle rustling in that part of the country.”

Apart from the worrisome fact that the operations in the other parts of the country would target human beings, while that of the north would be meant to protect cattle; these operations failed to address the issue of rampaging Fulani herdsmen who have painted the nation red with blood.

Why was the Nigerian Army more interested in protecting cattle, than fighting killer herdsmen? The simple answer is because this administration is more cattle-friendly than…. (Some things are better left unsaid) However, soldiers are trained to defend their country’s sovereignty and its citizens – not cattle.

The August Coup of 1991 in the defunct Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) failed because Commander General Viktor Karpukhin, Deputy Commander Gen. Alexander Lebed and other senior military officers declined to storm the parliament building known as the White House because it would have led to too much blood shed – civilians had formed a human shield around the building.

The soldiers maintained that they were not trained to kill their fellow citizens; rather they were trained to kill enemies of their country. In the Peoples Power of the Philippines in 1986, the army also refused to fire on fellow citizens who rose up against the dictator, President Ferdinand Marcos. Again the army insisted, when Marcos ordered them to fire on protesters, that they were not trained to kill fellow citizens.

It is an even bet whether in identical scenarios the Nigerian Army would have spared such “bloody civilians” who would dared them. The Nigerian Army may derive some schadenfreude from harassing civilians, but they are the worse for it.

In the Miracle of Dunkirk, 338,000 British soldiers were trapped in Dunkirk, France with heavily-armed murderous German divisions advancing on them. They were heavily outnumbered and the British government ordered their evacuation. King George V1 declared a national day of prayers for the soldiers. To evacuate them, Naval ships needed to go through the English channel to pick them up, but the water was too shallow for the big ships. Civilians came to the rescue, with over 850 private boats taking the risk to cross the channel and ferry the soldiers to safety.

Between May 26 and June 4, 1940, all the British soldiers were ferried back to Britain in what the British Empire christened the “Miracle of Dunkirk.” The spirit of Dunkirk is the reason, soldiers should be kept out of internal conflicts – except in cases like the Boko Haram armed insurgency. Another case worthy of military intervention is the rampaging armed murderous herdsmen. The Nigerian Army’s interest in taking over the work of the police, and at the same time protecting the cattle of murderous herdsmen shows a warped sense of duty and an odd sense of moral proportion.

In the West, soldiers are celebrated. People stop on the road to give soldiers in uniform lifts. Grateful citizens walk up to soldiers and tell them, “thank you for fighting for us.” Note, “thank you for fighting for us” not “thank you for fighting us.” On a Southwest Airline flight from Philadelphia to Dallas, with veterans on board, one witnessed a heartwarming sight. The pilot welcomed the veterans effusively, and offered free drinks to everyone on the flight as a way of celebrating the ex-soldiers.

The bond between the army and the civil populace is steeped in love and respect. The US Army seldom gets involved in internal security, except in cases where armed insurgents overwhelm the police and the national guard. Unfortunately, the Nigeria Army has done nothing to bond with the civil populace.

If a contingent of Nigerian soldiers were to be trapped in Equatorial Guinea, one wonders whether any civilian would risk his life to ferry his boat across the Atlantic to rescue them. It would not be due to a deficit of patriotism on the part of civilians, but rather because there is a disconnect between the army and the “bloody civilians.” Some civilians would ask anyone who suggests that help be sent to them to tell them to “do a python dance cross the Atlantic” or “ask the smiling crocodiles of the Atlantic” to ferry them home.

American President, General Dwight Eishenhower, who was the Supreme Commander of Allied Forces during the Second World War. Eishenhower said, “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone.

It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. This is not a way of life at all in any true sense. Under the clouds of war, it is humanity hanging on a cross of iron.” The army is spending the sweat of ordinary Nigerian civilians and the hopes of their children. The civilians (bloody or not) deserve respect as a right, and should not be denied it. After all the army is funded with the tax payers money and is, therefore, employed by the bloody civilians.

