The Asus ZenBook Flip S: Power in Design, Display & Performance

The ZenBook Flip S (UX371EA) is ASUS’ latest 2-in-1 ultrabook that can double as a tablet also. The review below highlights the powerful design, great display and impressive performance put together in this new addition to ASUS’ ZenBook laptop portfolio.

The newly launched ZenBook Flip S (UX371EA) by ASUS is a premium-end 2 in 1 ultrabook that can also transform into a full-fledged tablet with a stylus. Despite this unique form factor, the ZenBook Flip S (UX371EA) does not feel bulky. It is, in fact, one of the lightest and most powerful portable computers at the moment.

The ASUS ZenBook Flip S is an extremely well-designed device that comes with a 4K OLED display. Using a Red Copper diamond-cut on a Black Matte finish body, the device has hues of the colour Gold on the hinge, edges around the screen and the chassis. The lid has concentric ring patterns with ASUS logo on the left.

The lightweight ultrabook, merely 1.2kgs, is very sleek at 14mm thickness and can easily fit in a bag; portable and easy to carry around without worrying about any noticeable weight in the bag.

The laptop features a 360° ErgoLift hinge design which enables the display to be flipped to any position. This allows the ZenBook Flip S (UX371EA) to turn into a 2-in-1 convertible laptop, with a screen that can be swivelled full 360-degree.

Once the display is flipped back, the laptop can be used in different modes, including a tablet with touch and pen support. This can also be used as a simple laptop, placed on a desk or lap while on the go. This feature ensures that there is sufficient airflow for the device’s heat management. Though almost unnoticeable, the design also lifts the keyboard a bit to raise the typing position. Asus has tested the hinge for over 20,000 open/close cycles to clear any doubt around durability.

Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371EA) comes with an edge-to-edge keyboard design. It is backlit to ensure smooth typing even in dark environments. The keys are well-spaced and do not squeeze. The keypad is integrated into the touchpad with NumberPad 2.0, an LED-illuminated numeric keypad. The touchpad functions smoothly and is glass covered for added protection. Brightness regulator and a calculator that pops-up with a simple touch and gestures are smart controls available on the touchpad.

Considering its slim form factor, Flip S (UX371EA) also offers a lot of connectivity options, two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and a standard HDMI port. The ports offer “ultrafast speeds” and also support USB-C Power Delivery. The notebook also gets support for connecting external 4K UHD displays and provide up to 40 Gbps data-transfer speeds for high-performance peripherals. On the right edge is the power button while the LED indicator is placed on the left edge. The laptop comes with USB Type-C to 3.5mm dongle for those who want to use a 3.5mm audio device with the device.

As for the display, the ASUS ZenBook Flip S features a 13.3-inch 4K OLED touchscreen with support for a high resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The display offers high colour reproduction with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

This OLED panel is calibrated to accurately reproduce colours in a 3D colour volume – ensuring that the panel covers 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut regardless of the brightness level. Also, the panel features a high 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and is certified to supports up to 500 nits of brightness and 0.0005 nits of deep black levels for an immersive viewing experience.

Content, both videos and images on this 4k resolution screen are sharp and rich.

Viewing angles are fine and the screen is bright enough to use even in the broad daylight. For movies and game lovers, when it comes to the display, size and quality of the panel, the ASUS ZenBook Flip S emerges as an ideal choice with decent viewing angles.

The hardware inside the ZenBook Flip S is also equally impressive. This new laptop packs within its sleek frame the latest 11th Generation Intel Core Tiger Lake processors – i7-1165G7 CPU. If purchased for general use, the Flip S (UX371EA) processor can handle pretty much anything you throw at it. For gamers, it can handle most e-sports and AAA titles decently well.

The processor comes paired with Intel Iris X integrated graphics and can deliver up to 20 per cent higher computing performance than previous generation laptops. There is also a 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD on-board, as well as a Gen 3 PCIe X4 storage for a fast read, write speed and load time. The Flip S also packs an ultrafast PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD, up to 16GB of 4266MHz LPDDR4X RAM and hardware for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) connectivity. It functions without any lag even with multiple tabs opened.

The ultrabook ZenBook Flip S (UX371EA) offers a 67Wh battery power pack which is rated to provide up to 10 hours, with a minimum runtime of around 6-7 hours, usage on a single charge. It supports fast charging and can charge to full capacity in an hour, using the supplied charger. It comes with a 65watt fast charge adapter which charges the battery up to 70 per cent in 50 minutes. The laptop comes with USB Type-C Easy Charge support which means it can be used with any standard USB Type-C chargers with a range of 5V-20V.

ASUS ZenBook Flip S (UX371EA) runs on Windows 10 Home. Its touch screen has a 0.2 ms response time and it comes with TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free visuals. This is to ensure less strain on the eyes even after long hours of use.

Sound output levels are loud enough despite the speaker being placed at the bottom side. The laptop comes with Harman Audio certified audio system which delivers rich sounds. ASUS ZenBook Flip S (UX371EA) is equipped with AI-noise cancelling mic which will come in handy during video calls and meetings. There is also an in-built fan to dissipate excess heating.

The ASUS ZenBook Flip S is, undoubtedly, a delightful machine that looks as good as it works. It is packed with more power and primed for work on the go as well as casual gaming. It is definitely among the top picks. The powerful design, great display and impressive performance justify the price tag.

