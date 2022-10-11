THE ATIKU POLICY DOCUMENT “MY CONVENANT WITH NIGERIANS”

This document spells out #AtikuOkowa’s commitment to a 5-point development agenda that seeks to:

1.For Nigeria to work again, the leadership of #AtikuOkowa will reinvent Nigeria by reinvesting Nigeria in Nigerians.

2.#AtikuOkowa will restore Nigeria’s unity through equity, social justice as well as co-operation and consensus amongst our heterogeneous people.

3.#AtikuOkowa will establish a strong and eﬀective democratic government that guarantees the safety and security of life and property.

4.#AtikuOkowa will build a strong, resilient, and prosperous economy that creates jobs and wealth and lift the poor out of poverty.

5.#AtikuOkowa will promote a true federal system which will provide for a strong federal government to guarantee national unity while allowing the federating units to set their own priories.

6.#AtikuOkowa will improve and strengthen the education system to equip its recipients with the education and skills required to be competitive in the new global order which is driven by innovation, science, and technology and to lead healthy, productive, meaningful lives’.

7.Atiku’s plan for Nigeria is contained in a 5-point development agenda. The agenda when implemented will make Nigeria a better nation. #AtikuOkowa

8.#AtikuOkowa envisions a new Nigeria without crude oil in which Agriculture, Manufacturing and MSMEs shall be the growth drivers.

9.#AtikuOkowa will harness potentials of the new Digital Economy by establishing a Technology Support Programme (TSP) to support the tech and ICT sector to meet the demand of technology currently being met by foreign tech, especially in the area of software development.

10.In human capital development, #AtikuOkowa will ensure a country where people will live and work in a safe environment and guarantees the highest level of economic and social empowerment

11.#AtikuOkowa’s economic agenda will seek to alter the current trajectory of the Nigerian economy and Build a competitive, and resilient economy to remain the largest in Africa and 15 largest globally with a GDP per capita raised from the current levels of approximately US$2,000 to US$5,000 by 2030.

12.According to #AtikuOkowa’s plan, “We will invest to increase stock and improve the quality of infrastructure”

13.Our goal is to double our infrastructure stock to approximately 70% of GDP by 2030

14.“Our electricity target is put at 25,000MW, generated capacity mix of non-renewable energy and other thermal fuels including natural gas” #AtikuOkowa

15.Our oil refining infrastructure shall be prioritized investment to double refining capacity to two million barrels per day by 2027”. #AtikuOkowa

16.To achieve infrastructural reforms, #AtikuOkowa will establish an infrastructure Development Unit in the Presidency with a coordinating function and specific mandate to working with MDAs

17.#AtikuOkowa’s economic agenda is centered on 3 principles; Private Sector Leadership, Leveraging The Market In Price Setting, Break Govt Monopoly In KEY Sectors

18.According to @atiku, “We will support the private sector to provide critical leadership and drive growth and in return it provides funds, create jobs and wealth and lifts the poor from poverty” #AtikuOkowa

19.According to @atiku, “Market will be allowed to function in determining prices to eliminate persistent price distortions occasioned by current interventionist policy”. #AtikuOkowa

20.According to @atiku on how to break govt monopoly, “Private sectors will be encouraged to invest in sectors hitherto exclusively or predominantly government owned”.

21.Let’s remind Nigerians that @atiku is practical when it comes to digitalizing governance by introducing ‘e-governance’ to reducing people to people contact. #AtikuOkowa

22.Nigeria needs #AtikuOkowa for purposeful leadership

23.#AtikuOkowa’s leadership is to provide the appropriate political leadership to implement a robust development agenda and facilitate the realization of prosperity for all Nigerians

24.#AtikuOkowa’s vision is to foster a united, secure and prosperous Nigeria in which all citizens can live a happy, healthy and productive life

25.Atiku’s economic agenda has an over-arching objective of providing a more hospitable environment for businesses to thrive and create jobs and wealth for Nigerians #AtikuOkowa

26.According to Atiku Abubakar in his policy document,“ I believe the foundation of any government is rooted in a social contract. #AtikuOkowa

27.Are we better off today than we were 7 years ago? As right thinking Nigerians, The answer to the above question is a capital NO! #AtikuOkowa

28.The failure of leadership by the APC led govt is staring every Nigerian in the face as the country’s development challenges progressively worsen and assume frightening dimensions. #AtikuOkowa

29.With Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria will regain its leadership role in world affairs, reverse the economic meltdown, reinstate a sense of belonging for everyone, regain our peoples’ trust to protect their lives and property, and ensure sustained prosperity.

30.Nigeria’s unity has never been this threatened. Today, an increasing number of Nigerians openly challenge their allegiance to Nigeria’s corporate existence through violent agitations and misguided demands for ethno-regional autonomy because of wide spread feeling of marginalization and neglect. #AtikuOkowa

31.The level of insecurity in the country has reached a point where the functions of the state have been usurped by separatists, bandits, insurgents and terrorists. #AtikuOkowa will fix this.

32.As political campaign begins today, let’s remind Nigerians that the last 7 years have been the most daunting for us as a people in Nigeria. Increased Insecurity, unemployment, youth restiveness, inflation, hunger, poverty, economic downturn etc, have characterized Nigeria. #AtikuOkowa will #RescueNigeria

33.Despite her vast resources, Nigeria has remained one of the poorest and unequal countries in the world. Our economy is fragile and vulnerable. Job losses, eroding incomes and lack of citizens’ access to basic amenities have pushed more than 90 million people below the poverty line. #AtikuOkowa

34.Our public education system is ill-equipped and has consistently underperformed keeping millions of our children out of school and producing graduates with skills and competencies which are not aligned to the needs of our communities and our industries. #AtikuOkowa is coming to fix this.

35.“The Incessant industrial action by the Academic Staﬀ Union of Universities (ASUU) and other Unions of Educational institutions has undoubtedly aﬀected the quality of our workforce with far reaching consequences on the economy. I will address this once and for all”- Atiku Abubakar #AtikuOkowa

Nigeria has continued to operate a faulty, complex federal structure with a high degree of centralization at the center. The Federal Government has succeeded in accumulating many responsibilities which belong to the other [weaker] levels of government. The Federal government appropriates, along with these responsibilities, huge resources to the detriment of the states and local governments. #AtikuOkowa

37.As we begin campaigns today, another opportunity present itself for us to ensure the emergence of an experienced, courageous and result oriented leader to find a way through our country’s tough situation and make a positive difference. #AtikuOkowa

38.I believe the foundation of any government is rooted in a ‘social contract.’ Government emerges and ﬁnds legitimacy in the expectation that it shall work for the common good particularly to defend man’s inalienable rights to life, property, and dignity. #AtikuOkowa

39.On a youth inclusive government, @atiku, said, “I will like to work with young people. Young people are more agile, creative and conversant with contemporary opportunities and challenges” #AtikuOkowa

40.On Insecurity; “Nigeria has never been this overwhelmed by insecurity in all parts of the country. As the commander-in-chief, I will restructure all our security architecture, create reforms across board and reverse this ugly trend”. #AtikuOkowa

41.Sadly, we as a nation have reached a point where the functions of the State have been usurped by separatists, bandits, insurgents, and terrorists. When Atiku becomes President, such ugly trend will end. Atiku’s plan on the security of Nigeria is clear and practicable. #AtikuOkowa

42.Nigerians, Go #GetYourPVC Lets rescue Nigeria together with @atiku and @OfficialPDPNig because Only As One, We Can Get It Done. #OneNigeria #AtikuOkowa

43.The quality of leadership and governance in Nigeria has never been as poor as it is in the past seven years of the APC in charge. With @atiku, Nigeria will be set on the right path with qualitative leadership on one hand and good governance on the other hand. #AtikuOkowa

44.According to H.E @atiku Abubakar, “I do not see myself as a Hausa/Fulani man, I see myself as a Nigerian, we are too divided as a people”, “I will UNIFY this country”. #OneNigeria #AtikuOkowa

45.Nigeria must know that @atiku Abubakar remains the bridge between the past and the future for Nigeria #AtikuOkowa

46.Let’s remind Nigerians that Atiku Abubakar was the head of the economic team between 1999-2007 which transformed Nigeria into a digital economy and brought prosperity to Nigerians. #AtikuOkowa

47.Let’s remind Nigerians that Atiku Abubakar headed the economic team which led to the cancellation of our foreign debt by the Paris Club and made Nigeria a debt free Nation. #AtikuOkowa

48.On Economic Policy, Atiku said, “Our dream economy shall rescue and lift our people from poverty and narrow the income gaps”. #AtikuOkowa

49.Nigerians, I ask again; “Are We Better Off Today Than We Were 7 Years Ago”? Your guess is as good as mine. Since 2015, the poverty rate in Nigeria is doubtless, not just on the increase but skyrocketing. #AtikuOkowa

50.Since democracy in 1999, Nigeria’s unity has never been this threatened. Atiku will reverse this ugly reality. And as a detribalized Nigerian, He will unify this country. #AtikuOkowa

51.Today, an increasing number of Nigerian citizens openly challenge their allegiance to Nigeria’s corporate existence through violent agitations and misguided demands for ethno-regional autonomy because of widespread feelings of marginalization and neglect. Atiku will UNITE Nigerians. #AtikuOkowa

52.Atiku Abubakar On Corruption, “We shall not only fight corruption, but we shall build institutions and encourage a national culture of accountability, efficiency and transparency”. #AtikuOkowa

53.Atiku sees beyond mere political rhetorics, he is a master strategist #AtikuOkowa

54.With Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria and indeed Nigerians will be in safe hands and together we will halt this downward slide and redirect our collective resources to building a prosperous country #AtikuOkowa

55.On Education, Atiku said, “The public education system is ill-equipped and has consistently underperformed. Our poor education system is keeping millions of our children out of school and producing graduates with skills and competencies which are not aligned to the needs of our communities and our industries. This will be fixed” #AtikuOkowa

56.Nigeria is only a president away from being a super power #AtikuOkowa

57.Nigeria has continued to operate a faulty, complex federal structure with a high degree of centralization at the centre. With Atiku’s presidency, power will be devolved, so that the Government at the centre can function more efficiently. #AtikuOkowa

58.All aspect of our basic capital development have deteriorated since the past 7 years, Atiku will restore our lost glory as a nation. #AtikuOkowa

59.Atiku will unify Nigeria, provide security, Create Jobs, Revamp our Ailing Economy, Restore Youth Confidence and Engagement, and create a workable system for all Nigerians #AtikuOkowa

60.On International Politics, “Nigeria will regain its leadership role in world affairs, reverse the economic meltdown, reinstate a sense of belonging for everyone, regain our peoples’ trust to protect their lives and property, and ensure sustained prosperity. #AtikuOkowa

61.Nigeria needs a strong and capable leader in Atiku Abubakar for a purposeful governance #AtikuOkowa

62.Nigerians must know that Atiku Abubakar will provide jobs for the teeming youthful population of the country #AtikuOkowa

63.Atiku Abubakar will build a Nigeria where you can sleep with your two eyes closed, where ethnic diversity means strength, where there is religious tolerance, where reward for hard work reigns supreme, and a Nigeria that caters for the physically challenged and people with special needs. #AtikuOkowa

64.According to @atiku Abubakar, “Our mission is to reinforce Nigeria’s Unity by promoting the spirit of cooperation and consensus among its heterogeneous peoples” #AtikuOkowa

65.According to @atiku, “If we are to grow into a strong, competitive and prosperous economy, we must re-structure the economy and polity in a bid to creating a strong, resilient and prosperous economy”. #AtikuOkowa

66.According to Atiku, “We must adopt a new economic management model that will cure all the federating units of this addiction to oil revenues” #AtikuOkowa

67.On Restructuring, Atiku said, “For us to get Nigeria working again, we must RESTRUCTURE Nigeria” #AtikuOkowa

68.“Through constitutional means, we must establish a new political structure that reinforces the concept of ‘true federalism’ by conceding unfettered autonomy to the subordinating units and ensuring government accountability at all levels”- Atiku Abubakar #AtikuOkowa

69.“With our UNITY being threatened, Nigeria needs a unity that is transparently and collectively negotiated and agreed upon”- Atiku Abubakar #AtikuOkowa

70.Job losses, depleting incomes and lack of citizens’ access to basic amenities have pushed more than 90 million people below the poverty line. With Atiku Abubakar, income problems will be fixed, jobs will be created and these will in turn lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty. #AtikuOkowa

71.“Nigeria can deliver. Nigeria can surpass its own growth expectations. We can put our people back to work. Our pledge to the Nigerian people is; We will #RescueNigeria and make it work again”- Atiku #AtikuOkowa

72.According to @atiku, “We shall guarantee to the Nigerian people, a progressive and focused government, with a vision and positive notion of development, aided by professionalized and result-oriented public service” #AtikuOkowa

73.“We shall reposition the public sector to become more accountable, disciplined and performance-oriented. Service delivery shall be more efficient and effective”- Atiku Abubakar #AtikuOkowa

74.According to @atiku, “We shall build a dynamic and competitive economy. Nigeria’s economic growth shall be inclusive, equitable and humane: our dream economy shall create jobs for our youth”, #AtikuOkowa

75.According to @atiku, “Our Economic development plan will be people-centered and Nigeria’s new prosperity shall be for all under my leadership” #AtikuOkowa

76.According to @atiku’ economic plan, he said, “We shall enhance access to economic opportunities and shall consciously make the basic needs of life, including health, education, electricity, water and housing, readily available and affordable for everyone” #AtikuOkowa

77.According to @atiku, “We shall endeavor to achieve and maintain a balance between the rural and urban sectors of the economy and between the various federating units and geo-political zones” #AtikuOkowa

78.According to @atiku, “We shall ensure increased public-private sector interface for the financing of joint development projects”, #AtikuOkowa

79.According to @atiku, “Our political reform shall reinforce the country’s concept of ‘true federalism’ by conceding unfettered autonomy to the other two tiers of government (states and local governments)” #AtikuOkowa

80.According to @atiku, “We shall, through constitutional means, achieve a new political structure that guarantees freedoms and ensure government accountability at all levels” #AtikuOkowa

81.According to @atiku, “We shall promote the politics of inclusiveness that will reduce citizens’ frustration and alienation and that way, eliminate the motivation to take up arms against the society or fellow countrymen” #AtikuOkowa

82.According to @atiku, “We shall restore the citizen’s confidence in Nigeria as one indivisible, indissoluble, ethnically diverse but strong country that will protect and secure socio-economic benefits for all” #AtikuOkowa

83.According to @atiku Abubakar on Corruption, “We shall emphasize prevention, detection and certain, swift and severe punishment of corruption” #AtikuOkowa

84.Furthermore, According to @atiku Abubakar on Corruption “We shall rigorously enforce judicious use of public resources, with zero tolerance for nepotism, corruption and poor management” #AtikuOkowa

85.According to @atiku, “We shall ensure that the Nigerian constitution will be the anchor on which the independence of the judiciary, personal liberty and democratic and other fundamental rights rest” #AtikuOkowa

86.With Atiku Abubakar, all Nigerians shall recognise the central place of the rule of law and ensure the supremacy of law over all persons and authorities. #AtikuOkowa

87.According to Atiku Abubakar, “Our vision is to transform Nigeria into a modern economy that works for its people and capable of taking its rightful place among the top 15 economies of the world”. #AtikuOkowa

88.According to Atiku Abubakar, “Our Economic Development Agenda seeks to create a sound, stable and globally competitive economy that is diversified with a mix of output from a ‘technologically- enabled agriculture’, a ‘vibrant and globally competitive manufacturing sector’ and a modern services sector”. #AtikuOkowa

89.Atiku’s economic development strategy rest on a firm commitment to the promotion of a private sector-driven, competitive and open economy supported by efficiently run public institutions. #AtikuOkowa

90.Atiku’s economic development strategy Promotes economic diversification and linkages between agriculture, industry and micro and small enterprises all three of which have great prospects for employment generation and poverty reduction. #AtikuOkowa

91.Atiku’s economic development strategy will improve productivity of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and achieving significant transformation of primary produce into processed and manufactured goods for exports. #AtikuOkowa

92.According to @atiku, “We shall promote social development by investing in human capital development to improve access to qualitative basic public services, notably education and health, and enhance the nation’s prospects for achieving the SDGs” #AtikuOkowa

93.Atiku Abubakar will reform our public institutions to engender efficiency in service delivery as well as deepen transparency, accountability and rule of law. #AtikuOkowa

94.According to @atiku, “Our policy priority is to build a broad-based, dynamic and competitive economy with a GDP of approximately US$900 billion by 2027” #AtikuOkowa

95.His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar shall provide a supportive enabling business environment for business to invest and thrive #AtikuOkowa

96.According to @atiku ON National Grid Collapse, “Power sector reform will be a critical policy priority. Few years into my govt, Nigeria shall make giant strides in diversifying its sources of power and delivering up to 20,000 MW of electricity” #AtikuOkowa

97.Going by all indices, the only man with the expertise, capacity, structure and national acceptability to #RescueNigeria from the shackles of the APC is His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar and Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa. #AtikuOkowa

98.Let it be known that the administration of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa will implement good governance and communication between all classes of Nigerians. #AtikuOkowa

99.Atiku remains the only candidate who can match APC man for man, money for money, strength for strength, madness for madness. Therefore, We have a mandate as a people to support the candidacy of #AtikuOkowa to #RescueNigeria from further decline

100.It has become fashionable for the APC to blame the opposition and external factors for Nigeria’s economic woes under their leadership #AtikuOkowa will reverse Nigeria’s economic woes to prosperity

101.The #2023Elections presents Nigerians with an opportunity to ensure the emergence of an experienced, courageous, and result-focused leader to find a way through our country’s tough situation and make a positive difference. Atiku is the positive difference in leadership that we need as a nation. #AtikuOkowa

102.The APC-led government lacks the critical competencies to initiate and implement innovative solutions to our problems and deliver on their mandate with the desired impact. Atiku as President, will bring on board competent hands and give Nigeria the leadership needed. #AtikuOkowa

103.Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, Atiku offers us as a nation, himself, to provide the desired leadership we need as a nation. This is a golden opportunity to fix Nigeria and set it on the path of greatness. We can’t afford to miss it. #AtikuOkowa

104.Atiku has a history of economic reform and political transformation. He is the golden opportunity we need to fix Nigeria, come 2023 #AtikuOkowa

105.As a private businessman of many years, Atiku has gathered a very deep understanding of our economy and its challenges. He will put that understanding to work on the fortunes of our dear nation, as President. #AtikuOkowa

106.As a Vice President of the Federal Republic (1999-2007), Atiku demonstrated willingness to reform Nigeria. He did that when he supported his then boss, President Obasanjo to implement a formal development agenda named “The NEEDS AND SEEDS”. #AtikuOkowa

107.As head of Nigeria’s economic management team between 1999 and 2007, Atiku was instrumental to the design of a private sector revival strategy. He advocated the opening up of the economy for private sector investments in the IT sector. Today it is undeniably the fastest growing services sector in the Nigerian economy. #AtikuOkowa

108.#AtikuOkowa plan for Nigeria is a vision for a united, prosperous society in which all citizens are able to realize their full potentials in a secure and decent environment #AtikuOkowa

109.#AtikuOkowa plans to restore Nigeria’s unity through equity, social justice as well as co-operation and consensus amongst our heterogenous peoples.

110.#AtikuOkowa plans to establish a strong and effective democratic government that guarantees the safety and security of life and property.

111.Achieve respectable economic growth: Aspire to a growth performance above the average for sub-Sahara Africa.

112.Achieve diversiﬁcation: A diversiﬁed economy with strong linkages amongst key sectors notably oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing and MSMEs to strengthen the productive base of the economy.

113.Expand the export base: Nigeria’s export basket shall consist of manufactures, processed agricultural goods, reﬁned petroleum, and gas products.

114.Build a New Economy: A knowledge-based economy in which a highly developed ICT sector, with wide application in commerce, education, health, and other areas of human endeavor, plays a signiﬁcant role.

115.Achieve inclusion: An economy that provides opportunities for jobs, generates incomes and lift the poor out of poverty.

