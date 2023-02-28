The Awo in BAT

The facts, the feelings, views, biases or concerns of every group in the country are legitimate and valid. Yet, it would take transformational leadership to bring the country to a state of advancement or better than it has been in the last 62 years.

One leader whose track record is on a national level is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The man whose leadership valour could be compared to great heroes of Nigerian Independence like Sir Tafawa Balewa, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Warren Bennis once said: “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.”

That’s the trait that stands out BAT. Among others, He has the vision of a new Lagos and turned that dream to reality in transformation of Lagos to a Mega City. Going the track of time, history chronicles the birth of legendary leaders who left a legacy in every generation.

The Mahatma Gandhi of India, Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Winston Churchill of England, George Washington of the USA the list goes on. The name Obafemi Awolowo and his legacies remain undoubtedly, a point of high reference in the Yoruba race and globally.

Obafemi Awolowo, a prominent politician was known for his commitment to social justice and his efforts to promote the economic development of the Western Region. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is similar to Awolowo because, as a fellow south western Nigerian, he has established himself as a prominent politician and has had a long career in public service, bringing about the economic development of Lagos State, the most viable state in the entire West Africa, and the 4th largest economy in Africa.

Other leadership traits that Awolowo exhibited that are embodied in Tinubu are vision for transformation, courage, focus, strategic planning, pioneering spirit, passion for advancement, human development and truthfulness. Awolowo believed that the greatest human need aside from food and shelter was education. He believed that education is a fundamental human right and should be provided by the state.

With an advancement mindset, Awolowo’s educational legacy becomes pivotal in his time. Chief Obafemi Awolowo became the first premier of the Western Region under Nigeria’s parliamentary system for about eight years between 1952 and 1959.

Awolowo’s visionary and pioneering spirit had led to some of his most significant achievements which includes implementation of free universal primary education which was the most productive in Africa, Cocoa House – West Africa’s first skyscraper, the establishment of the first television station in Africa, the first stadium in Nigeria among others.

Awolowo founded the Yoruba National movement, Egbe Omo Yoruba, a platform to mobilise leaders with the purpose of recreating Yoruba as a modern nation. He was first to be named ‘Asiwaju omo Oodua’.

Comparatively, Tinubu developed and mentored many leaders across the country in their various professions through his leadership prowess and empowered many hundreds politically. The selflessness, sacrifice, service and patriotism of Asiwaju – can only be comparable to that of the sage, Obafemi Awolowo. In the course of defending Nigeria’s democracy, Tinubu and others stood up to ensure that democracy was rooted in the country.

And he had to sacrifice his comfort to flee the country. Asiwaju Tinubu became the first democratically elected Governor of Lagos State in the Fourth Republic. He pioneered the drive for new internally generated revenue (IGR) of Lagos State to a skyrocketing percentile to hit its first multi-billion naira on a monthly basis.

Due to his passion to empower the downtrodden he created the Citizens Mediation Centre; with a well-staffed and independent Office of the Public Defender, offering legal services and succour to the poor and revamped the civil and criminal procedure rule. He ensured that all WAEC fees were paid free for students in Lagos State irrespective of tribe and religion. He instituted a reform plan that greatly impacted positively on the welfare of judicial officers including magistrates. In his tenure there was relative peace and formidable security in Lagos State, he created the RRS – the Rapid Response Squad that had been copied by many states.

Tinubu created 37 Local Council Development Areas and weathered the storm that ensued with the withholding of federal revenue as a result of the creation of the new LCDAs under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration. He established additional general hospitals in all the geo-political zones of Lagos State. He upgraded facilities at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). He provided free healthcare services including free ante-natal care for women, free eye treatments and free eye glasses, called ‘Jigi Bola’. He pioneered the Bus Rapid Transit System and LAGBUS.

He established the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). He created a road-map for the sustainable development of Lagos state; a master plan to be implemented for Lagos Mega City by his successors for decades.

Tinubu, like Awo who founded Action Group, a political party to set Nigeria’s feet on the path of freedom, also founded Action Congress of Nigeria (CAN) – a Western regional party as one of the major opposition parties to the then ruling PDP. His political doggedness saw to the rebuilding of the progressive movement in the southwest and it dawned on many that the Yoruba race has unearthed a true legend they needed since Obafemi Awolowo.

He ensured the southwest remained relevant in all political permutations at the federal level. This culture of sacrifice and compromise for common good and selflessness is why Asiwaju Tinubu has remained not just relevant but pivotal to Nigeria’s democracy. With over 20 million people, Lagos is big enough to be a country on its own.

Tinubu’s blueprint of Lagos is executed through succession planning. An attribute his detractors tantamount to dictatorship. But in reality, leadership’s best track record is the development of future leaders. Tinubu has worked to improve ordinary Nigerians’ lives through various initiatives, including educational and health initiatives, and has supported many initiatives aimed at creating jobs and improving the country’s economy.

The similarity between both leaders is their commitment to improving the lives of the people of Nigeria, and both have made significant contributions to the country’s political landscape. Both men had boldly led national dialogues in bringing about democracy in Nigeria. Consequently, Tinubu continued to push for unity, oneness and progress of Nigeria and the principle of federalism. He spear-headed the political merger that produced the APC.

Hope is the highest power that can build a nation from rot. And I think that is embodied in Asiwaju Tinubu’s mantra of a renewed hope. If there is one political leader, who could gather a new team to rework the Nigeria political structure to serve its citizens better, it would be Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

With his team of young technocrats, a new Nigeria can be born. Napoleon Bonaparte once said: “A leader is a dealer in hope”. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s mantra of Renewed Hope is a divine resonance to a country that needs authentic leadership.

●Peters, Editor-in-Chief of Lead Africa, can be reached on pauljidepeters@gmail.com

