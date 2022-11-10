…the Bauchi meeting

Amid widening crisis, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, held its presidential campaign rally in Maiduguri, Borno State, the fourth since the ban on party campaign wasliftedbytheIndependent National Electoral Commission( INEC) onSeptember28.

But as the party leaders gathered in Ramat Square to woo Borno voters, the five aggrieved PDP governors (G-5), were in Bauchi for a meeting withGovernorBalaMohammed. TheBauchiGovernor had reportedly complained that the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has sidelined him in his campaign. The duo met on Tuesday at Atiku’s Abuja residence.

The outcome of the meeting wasnotimmediatelyknown. Mohammed is one of the three PDP governors from the North East. His decision to host the G-5 on a day presidential campaign rally was held in Maiduguri, the same NorthEastgeo-politicalzone, raised a lot of questions. Besides, he is the Deputy Chairman (North) of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

The Chairman of the Campaign Council, Governor Udom Emmanuel, had been rumoured to have threatened to resign because of paucity of funds. The spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, denied this. The PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, was also absent. Ayu is at the centre of the crisis, and the G-5 governors are demanding for his resignation as condition for them to join Atiku’s presidential campaign. No reason was given for his absence. The governorship flag was handed over to Mohammed Jajere, PDP candidate for Borno State, by the Deputy National Chairman (North), Amb Umar Damagun. Ayu’s media aide, Simon Imobo-Tswam, said the national chairman “was held back by other very pressing engagements.” Imobo-Tswam added: “Thereisnothingtoitatallas party is ably and powerfully represented there, led by the Deputy National Chairman (North).” There were speculations that Atiku may have decided to yield to the demand of the aggrieved governors, and asked Ayu to stay away. This may be a prelude to his final disengagement.

The Borno rally, like the previousones, attracted large crowd of party supporters. And like the one in Kaduna, there was reported attack on the party’s convoy. Spokesperson of the campaign organisation, Senator Dino Melaye, said 164 cars were damaged and 167 party supporters hospitalised. Atiku who addressed the crowd, promised to restore peace and order in Borno State. The PDP candidate who spoke in Hausa, stated that Shehu of Borno, when he paid him a courtesy visit, demanded three to four things from him, “and I pledged to fulfill thepromisestothe Shehu of Borno, if the Nigerian people elect us, God willing.” The monarch’s demands include revitalisation of the Chad Basin Authority. “When I was working in Borno, ChadBasinwasworking, farmers were working andtherewaswealth. Ipledge thatwhenelectedIwillrevitalise the Chad Basin Authority. “He demanded the return of peace. So, I pledge that I will return peace in Borno, because I have not seen what will make Borno not to have peace till now. “He also demanded for the construction of road networks in the state and those that connect other states and countries. So, if you elect us, we will do that. “He demanded for the creation of jobs for Borno youths and the North East. I will revitalise the oil exploration in Borno that has been started. “The Shehu of Borno asked us to ensure that other local governments are connected to electricity in Borno, and I pledge to do that if elected. “This one you elected in the past seven years, they only brought hunger, lack of peace, unemployment, among others,” Atiku stated. Meanwhile, PDP expressed confidence that the party would records a sweeping victory in Borno State, despite the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, is from the state.

