The Beauty and the Beast of Nigerian thought processing

It does not take much to discover that good is only good when it does not block your way to the better things of life.There are certain good things that are actually bad and there are better things that become evil when they block the way to the best. Now, that is the best way to describe where our nation has again decided to perch while other nations of the world are thinking sharp and fast to create the best future for their youth citizens.

In the past, Nigerians had a reputation of being the fastest and foremost thinkers of Africa but the masters of the game injected a virus into our system and we gradually adjusted our thinking habits to this new and shallow ceiling. Just like people, there are nations that think ahead by centuries, some think ahead by decades while others settle for plans that span a few years, months and in some cases just a few minutes.

Needles to say, the nations that put their heads to think deeply are the frontier nations of human civilisation and the common result is that their children enjoy a boost that grants them access to the best things of life at younger ages and at cheaper rates. Before we look at how the intelligence of a nation the size of Nigeria was reduced to the present dismal level, there is something important that we need to establish first. Even in the darkness of this hour where our nation is facing multiple existential threats, we still have an open window where we can make a decision to take a sensible stand and everything would change drastically.

Permit me to say, that Nigeria can still be transformed into a nation where our annual food surplus can feed the rest of Africa. We can build a new nation where our new currency units will be at par with the British pound sterling and ahead of the American dollar. In that new nation the average citizen would own his or her first well-furnished home by the age of 21 years.

As I speak now everything it takes to establish Nigeria as the nation with the best healthcare system in the world and the best doctors is still available within our boundaries. If we make the right decision to reach beyond an evil “better” for the best, the average home in Nigeria will have potable water, uninterrupted power supply and at least three electric cars per family.

What is the right decision you ask? Well, the only thing standing between us and such a glorious future is the same barrier that stands between mankind and beasts. Nobody has ever seen a pack of neighbourhood dogs convening a meeting to discuss how to improve the community, so the ability to sustain deep thought from the level of inception to the point of production, is what separates men from beasts.

Unfortunately, life can be deliberately engineered to frustrate thinking in communities! Once poverty is weaponised and unleashed on a nation with a compromised leadership selection culture the rest is predictable. In a nutshell, now that most Nigerians know that the system is the problem why are we daring the devil by going forward with these “uninspiring” elections when the game can be changed by a snap decision to use a three-month period to fix the systemic problems. Nigeria does not have a leadership problem but we have a systemic problem that demands the shedding of human blood to enthrone mediocrity and we should no longer settle for business as usual.

My question is simple? Who shall we hold responsible for the carnage that is looming on the horizon when it exacts a terrible toll in human sacrifices. Who will break the news to the parents of uncompromising youth corpers whose marching orders was a suicide mission? I remember the frantic efforts we made when opportunists were egging the youths on during the Lekki Toll gate protests. Our documented assessment that blood would be spilled by the Nigerian reflex action was confirmed within 24 hours while we were scrambling to persuade the excited polity that it was only right to go to the negotiating table when the government had granted the initial concessions.

Blinded by ambition, it is understandable that the political class would rather gamble with the lives of the youths but God will demand an account of the elders, patriarchs and statesmen who stood by while the disaster was brewing. If we cannot prevent the blood of civilians from being splattered all over the nations in the days ahead, we might as well make our sacrifices worth the while by going for the very best future instead of another costly game of musical chairs. Pleading the doctrine of necessity, I cannot see why the thinking and responsible elders and opinion leaders cannot propose a credible three months break to fix the systemic problems with the tools of ‘eternal truths” that Sir Tafawa Balewa proposed ahead knowing that this day would arrive in Nigerian history.

Some of the capable and proven presidential aspirants should be drafted in to serve as the Founding Fathers that will build on the decaying heritage of our liberation fathers before they are completely destroyed. If the basic foundation of the USA and the programme in its engine room was laid by less than a dozen people who sacrificed their own wealth, why can’t we achieve something better today on the platform of digital thought processing and the phenomenal processing speed of modern computation? Again, I will conclude this piece by reminding everybody that certain good things should be classified as evil when they block the way to the better and best future of Nigeria. Let us think deeply and avoid another “Ukraine” situation on the globe. *Rev. Ladi Peter Thompson, Strategic Thought Consultant, writes in from Lagos (orakles1961@gmail. com)

