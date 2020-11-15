The benefits of adversity

So long as we live in this world we cannot be without tribulation and temptation. It is good that we are sometimes contradicted and that others thinks ill of us or think that we are inadequate, even though we do and mean well to.

Nevertheless, temptations are often very beneficial to us, if yet they are troublesome and gravious for in them we are humbled, purified and instructed.

Job 7 vs 1. Do not mortal have hard service on earth? Are not their days like those of hired laborers

(2) like a slave longing for the evening shadows, or hired laborer waiting to be paid.

(3) So I have been allotted month of futility and nights of misery have been assigned to me by patience and longsuffering through God’s help you will more easily overcome the temptations little by little than with violence and your own demanding urgency.

Many at times we do not know what we are able to do, but temptation show us what we are. When good people are afflicted, tempted or troubled with evil thought, then they understand better those great needs they have of God. Without Him they can do nothing. It is then that they understand that perfect security and complete peace is not in this world.

Therefore, we must guide ourselves against temptations and watch in prayer so that the devil who never sleeps but goes about seeking for whom to devour, no one is so perfect and holy but that we sometimes have temptation and we can never be completely free without them. 1 Peter 5 vs 8.

But if during adversity we bear patiently, there is hope than of great progress in grace. We should not be fearful when we are tempted but asked God more fervently to grant us help in all tribulations.

So when our wicked enemy (Satan) is not resisted in the beginning gradually he gets complete entrance into our life – God described Satan as our adversity a complete enemy of our eternal rest.

And the longer we wait before resisting the devil, the weaker we daily become in ourselves and the stronger the enemy is against us.

Some who are kept from great temptations are often overcome by little ones that happens daily. All saints passed through many tribulation and temptations and benefitted because of that. Matthew 26 vs 41.

If God was always the single object of our desire, we would not be so easily troubled by the opposition of our worldly mind for as a ship without a ridder is lossed back and forth the waves, so a careless and unserious person is tempted in many ways. 2 Timothy 2 vs 12. If we endure we will also reign with him, if we disown Him,

He will also disown us (13) if we are faithless, He remains faithful, for He cannot disown Himself. My prayers for you is that we all make it to heaven at last if we FAINT NOT.

