News

The Benefits of Referral Programs with RentSpace

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Did you know that you can earn extra points and backing cover by referring your friends and family to RentSpace? That’s right – with RentSpace’s referral program, you can earn rewards for every new customer you bring to the platform.
Not only does this help you save money on your own rent payments, but it also allows you to help others in your community by introducing them to RentSpace’s innovative financial solutions. With the power of word-of-mouth marketing, you can help others take control of their financial lives and secure the funds they need to pay their rent on time.
So what are you waiting for? Start referring your friends and family to RentSpace today and start reaping the rewards of their referral program.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Judicial activities grounded in Ogun as JUSUN strike enters one month

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

Judicial activities in Ogun State have been paralysed following the industrial action embarked upon by Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in the state. Courts in the state have been under lock and key since August 11, when the industrial action began following allegation by judicial workers that the state government had been shortchanging them. […]
News

Northern govs, heroes of our presidential primary –S’West APC

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The South West chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the party’s northern governors were the ones who salvaged the party from avoidable crisis during the presidential primary. According to the national vice-chairman of the party in the zone, Isaac Kekemeke, the role played by the governors should inspire all tribes in […]
News

Buhari not working for interim govt, truncation of democracy -Presidency replies el-Rufai, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…says Tinubu backs cashless policy The Presidency has described as untrue allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s cashless policy was a ploy to heat up the polity with a view to truncating democracy and impose an interim government on Nigerians. Recently the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, had alleged that the President’s insistence on imposing […]

Leave a Comment