Politics

The big losers

Posted on Author Ajayi Mimiko Makinde Comment(0)

Adewale Momoh reports on the big losers of the Ondo State governorship election 

 

 

Eyitayo Jegede

 

Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), who hails from Akure, Ondo State capital was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was able to win in just three local governments within the Central Senatorial District where he comes from.

 

The PDP candidate had also in 2016 contested against Governor Akeredolu in which he equally came second after winning in just two local governments.

 

Meanwhile, the failure of Jegede can be attributed to series of crises, part of which was the unwritten zoning arrangement in the state, polarization of the party shortly after the party’s July 22 primaries as well as his choice of running mate, in the person of Gboluga Ikengboju, the member representing Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency.

 

Agboola Ajayi

 

Agboola Ajayi, who is the incumbent deputy governor of Ondo State can best be described as the biggest loser of the election. Ajayi who had on June 21 quit the APC following months of frosty relationshi   with his boss, Governor Akeredolu, placed a distant third in the election as he failed to win any of the 18 local governments.

 

The estranged deputy governor after leaving the APC joined PDP before opting for ZLP to contest the governorship election.

 

Olusegun Mimiko

 

The former governor of Ondo State, again, failed to make an inroad into the political settings of the state after a failed attempt in 2019 when he contested the senatorial seat of Ondo Central. Mimiko who is the National Leader of the ZLP could not win in his political base of Ondo West Local Government during the Saturday’s election.

 

The ex-governor who used to be in PDP seemed to have been demistyfied politically after dumping PDP for ZLP.

 

Seyi Makinde

 

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State left Ondo State empty handed, following the failure of his party to win at the poll. Makinde was the Chairman on the PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo Sate governorship election. Many believe that the crisis South-West PDP contributed to the outcome of the Ondo poll.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Single tenure’ll reduce cost of elections – Odedeji

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rt. Revd. James Odedeji, the Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), during the 3rd Session of the 7th Synod of the diocese, speaks on the state of the nation, anti-corruption war of the Federal Government and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in Lagos State, among other issues. Excerpts: Politics of […]
Politics

Edo: Between Obaseki’s MEGA and Ize-Iyamu’s SIMPLE agenda

Posted on Author ONYEKACHI EZE reports

Frontline candidates in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are selling their programmes to the people of the state despite the name-calling that has so far characterised the electioneering. ONYEKACHI EZE reports     […]
Politics

Wike to PDP leaders: You will fade into political obscurity if APC wins Edo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Friday, warned the leaders of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the upcoming election is a fight for the destiny of the Niger Delta region. Wike made this assertion during a meeting organised for leaders and elected representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: