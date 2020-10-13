Adewale Momoh reports on the big losers of the Ondo State governorship election

Eyitayo Jegede

Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), who hails from Akure, Ondo State capital was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was able to win in just three local governments within the Central Senatorial District where he comes from.

The PDP candidate had also in 2016 contested against Governor Akeredolu in which he equally came second after winning in just two local governments.

Meanwhile, the failure of Jegede can be attributed to series of crises, part of which was the unwritten zoning arrangement in the state, polarization of the party shortly after the party’s July 22 primaries as well as his choice of running mate, in the person of Gboluga Ikengboju, the member representing Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency.

Agboola Ajayi

Agboola Ajayi, who is the incumbent deputy governor of Ondo State can best be described as the biggest loser of the election. Ajayi who had on June 21 quit the APC following months of frosty relationshi with his boss, Governor Akeredolu, placed a distant third in the election as he failed to win any of the 18 local governments.

The estranged deputy governor after leaving the APC joined PDP before opting for ZLP to contest the governorship election.

Olusegun Mimiko

The former governor of Ondo State, again, failed to make an inroad into the political settings of the state after a failed attempt in 2019 when he contested the senatorial seat of Ondo Central. Mimiko who is the National Leader of the ZLP could not win in his political base of Ondo West Local Government during the Saturday’s election.

The ex-governor who used to be in PDP seemed to have been demistyfied politically after dumping PDP for ZLP.

Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State left Ondo State empty handed, following the failure of his party to win at the poll. Makinde was the Chairman on the PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo Sate governorship election. Many believe that the crisis South-West PDP contributed to the outcome of the Ondo poll.

