The biggest challenge for most independent upcoming artists is funding and getting airplay” – DOE BILLZ

Desmond Obianuju Enujeko aka ‘Doe Billz’ grew up listening to artists like Bob Marley, Fela, 2pac, Biggie, Snoop Dog, Dr Dre, 2Baba and others.

He told our reporter that his moniker “Doe Billz” aka Billz is from the abbreviation of his name D.O.E, but also because he is the one friends always come to believing he will always have the dough (cash) to pay bills when the chips are down. We all know bread, dough (Doe) is slang for money too.

The one constant I had growing up was music. “I played drums in church back in the day. I remember when we used to play at events, and payment was food and refreshments because we played for fun and the joy we found in music”.

“Music has always been a part of my life growing up. Bob Marley, his music, beliefs and philosophy has been one of the strongest influences in the way I live my life and create my craft.” Desmond strongly believes that music should be used as a tool to protest injustice and fight for equal rights for everyone.

Doe Billz is one of the new skool acts championing the fusion of afrobeat and other genres. “I feel very privileged for the opportunity to express myself through my music, and especially to have people who like/love what I do,” he says.

With Afrobeat and African artists getting the attention and recognition they are currently receiving worldwide it is no surprise that Doe Billz is planning to release a new project in the summer. “Nigerian artists have been receiving nominations for different award categories with the Grammys being the most prestigious. It shows our perseverance is finally beginning to pay off. It also gives upcoming artists like myself the hope that one day we can also be up on that stage receiving not just recognition but awards like Grammys too,” Desmond pointed out.

Doe Billz says the biggest challenge for most independent upcoming artists is funding to promote their works and getting airplay. “Sometimes even when you have the funding or sponsorship it’s difficult getting steady airplay on radio/tv. It’s frustrating for every upcoming act because the radio stations will readily play music by already established acts even when it’s not that good. But they rarely want to give newcomers a chance, nobody is pushing for the unknowns. How do you get discovered when nobody wants to give you a chance? I believe that if the media houses give upcoming acts a fair chance more artists will be discovered and will get heard too.”

“It takes determination and consistency to become successful in any venture one undertakes. My forthcoming EP PRESS PLAY, is an expression of my life experiences and lessons learned thus far, especially at the peak of the pandemic,” he said.

Doe Billz currently lives in Capetown, South Africa. He is a singer, songwriter, performing artist and philanthropist. His new EP “Press Play” is scheduled for release late summer 2022.

