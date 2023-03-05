Faith

The bitter heart (2)

Bitterness is sneaky, it can sprout up quickly and proliferate like a weed not really needing any tending just left alone to grow and choke out the beauty around it. This is why the Bible speaks directly to, and often, about the pitfall of an unchecked bitter heart. Amanda Robinson First, let us begin by looking at what the Bible says about the heart in general. The Book of Proverbs has much to say on the metaphorical heart of man. Beginning with the call to “listen closely to wisdom and directing to [the] heart to understanding,” followed by the directive to “guard your heart above all else, for it is source of life.” Proverbs4:23 CSB Once again in Proverbs 27:19 we are told that “as water reflects the face, so the heart reflects the person. ” There is a direct correlation established between the health of one’s spiritual heart and their actions. Note, If ” a joyful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit dries up the bones”(Prov 17:22), then it is imperative that we are diligent in storing up the wisdom of God’s word in our hearts to avoid giving room for any foothold to sin that would seek to destroy us. Before we dive into the wisdom of God’s word on the matter of a bitter heart, we must first have a clear definition of the word bitter.

According to Oxford Dictionary, there are two definitions. The first is having a sharp, pungent taste, or smell; not sweet. The second one is the feeling of being angry, hurt, or resentful because of a sense of unjust treatment. Neither definition invokes a feeling of joy, quite the opposite, which leads us to the question, “what does the Bible says about a bitter heart and why is that important?” Throughout the Old and New Testament, we find bitter used in both it’s defined contexts of physical senses and relational emotions. * Step To Remove The Root Of Bitterness. We are commanded to “let all bitterness, anger and wrath, shouting and slander be removed from you, along with all malice”(Eph4:31). So, how do we go about removing those evil roots? 1. Pray – ask God to reveal the roots of your bitterness (Heb4:12). 2. Read the Bible – daily. Write Scriptures on notecards and place them all around your home, work, car, purse, and on the kids (kidding about the kids… kind of) ( Ps 119:9). 3. Repent of any hidden sin on your part (1Jn1:9). 4. Forgive the one who has hurt you. It is not easy, but it is necessary. We have been forgiven by the God of all creation, who are we to think we are higher than God to refuse to forgive? (Matt 18:21- 22; Eph 4:32; Colossians3:13). 5. Accept all situations from God – both good and bad (Eccl7:14) and set wise boundaries to guard against future sprouts of bitterness (i.e., limit social media, etc.).

PRAYER POINTS FOR OVERCOMING BITTERNESS.

1. Father, I come before you today with bitterness of soul, please let my prayer receive speedy answers in the name of Jesus (1Sam1:10) 2. It is written, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthen”(Phil4:13). Father strengthen me to break every chain of bitterness in the name of Jesus.

