The bitter pill of disappointment; dealing with it

The scene

Over the last few weeks the political frenzy was at fever pitch all over the country as political parties went from the “Centre of Excellence” to ‘’The Young Shall Grow” to the “Treasure Base” to the “Home of Peace & Tourism” to the “Centre of Commerce” to the “Coal City State”…all in a bid to win over the electorate. Mobilized the electorate were, the political awareness was at an all time high, they were ready to exercise their franchise. Then came the anti-climax in the wee hours of Saturday, February 16, 2019, the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission announced at a press conference that the Presidential and National Assembly elections had been postponed by a week! Nigerians were sad, angry and disappointment enveloped the land. Disappointment… disappointment….disappointment!

What is disappointment?

Disappointment is the action of the brain readjusting itself to reality after discovering things are not the way you thought they were.” Brad Warner, Author of Hardcore Zen. Webster online dictionary, Definition of disappointment for students. “unhappiness from the failure of something hoped for or expected to happen.” It is the experience you feel when you consider what might have been in contrast to what exists in reality. It is also the psychological reaction to an outcome that does not match up to expectations, The greater the difference in expectation, the greater the disappointment.

The link with health Disappointment recovery time can vary among people. For some it can take a few minutes while for some it can take a few days, for some months, years……….. Disappointment, and an inability to prepare for it, has also been postulated as the source of occasional immune system compromise in optimists. While optimists by and large exhibit better health, they may alternatively exhibit less immunity when under prolonged or uncontrollable stress, a phenomenon which medical researchers have attributed to the “disappointment effect”.

The “disappointment effect” posits that optimists do not utilize “emotional cushioning” to prepare for disappointment and hence are less able to deal with it when they experience it. Most Nigerians were ‘’optimists’’ up until the early hours of January 16, 2019! Disappointments in the long term could lead to depression.

Emotions related to disappointment

Sadness Anger – allows you to continue idealising what could have been while consciously breaking it down and people will hang on to it because this is what they needed at that time. Apathy; not caring about anything and not wanting to do anything

Psychological set up for disappointment

You are in a situation in which the outcome is uncertain You hope for a positive outcome You feel you deserve the positive outcome You are surprised that you didn’t achieve the outcome You couldn’t control the outcome through personal actions

Ways out

One of the hardest things we can do in the middle of an emotion is one of the most simple things we can possibly do. When disappointment comes, ‘’embrace’’ it. Experience it, express it, allow yourself to feel what you are feeling and most of all express it to others. We tend to bottle up emotions, thinking others will believe we are weak if we tell them what we are feeling. Get someone trustworthy to open up to. You might be surprised by how much people care for you even when you are in the darkest of your disappointments. Step one though will be to experience and feel the emotion of disappointment and to let it come out verbally to somebody. This verbal letting it out will help you move onto the second step. 2. Step back from the situation and look at it from the outside. That is, view the situation from another perspective, in other words once you’ve allowed yourself to feel the feeling and you’ve expressed this feeling to a trusted person, look at the disappointment from an outside in view. Stepping back and looking at your situation from a different perspective will help you to see it for what it really is. 3. Know who you are and what you actually want. Disappointment can rock one to the core, it can leave one raw and wounded. And in the midst of it, it can feel like a wet blanket that you really don’t want to be wearing. Disappointment just sort of closes in around you and your heart and it feels stifling. In the midst of disappointments no matter what, begin to tell yourself who you are and what you want. Keep reminding yourself what you actually want (emphasis}; as an individual and an integral part of the blessed Nation of Nigeria. Remind myself that you are not a disappointment, that I don’t own my disappointment and that it doesn’t rule my heart because at my core I was called to encourage others to be their absolute best each and every day and that when life gives you a bunch of bitter leaf vegetables, chew/ eat on with relish, let the bitterness sink into your taste buds knowing that the end taste is usually pleasant!.The bitter taste felt after taking water on African walnut is only temporal, it doesn’t last forever. Accept that disappointment is a part of life. This may seem counter- productive but it really isn’t. This is the healthiest reality we can live with and it is the biggest difference between letting disappointment overcome you and overcoming disappointment. Over and above all, Nigeria shall rise again! This is the most healthy reality we should accept, refuse to be let down by the initial disappointment, don’t let depression be your lot.

