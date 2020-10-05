The blame game continues

The Muhammadu Buhari administration has despite the gains of its anti-corruption war been under fire over what the opposition describes as failure to turn things around as promised, but the President, in a twist last week, blamed his predecessors for the current challenges confronting the country. FELIX NWANERI report

The barrage of criticisms trailing the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government despite its continual pledge to deliver on its campaign promises have once more brought to the fore, the widening disconnect between Nigerians and their leaders.

It was euphoria, when Nigerians ushered in the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in 2015 after 16 years unbroken rule by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The then opposition party had made a catalogue of promises during the campaigns, which according to it will bring positive changes in the lives of Nigerians within two years.

The promises revolved around three key issues – fight against corruption, insecurity and job creation. No doubt, the party’s first term in office witnessed what many described as more vigour in the fight against corruption, but expectations as regards the economy were not really met.

Though the President was reelected in 2019, it was evident that the optimism that he will turn things around within a short time had waned. Many believe that more than five years of the Buhari administration, not much has changed. The discontent in the polity and rising cost of living that compelled most Nigerians to seek for a new beginning in 2015 are yet to be addressed.

President Buhari had claimed that he met an empty treasury on coming to power, which was worsened by dwindling revenue as a result of fall in prices of oil at the international market at that time but many Nigerians seem not to be interested in listening to the tale of economic recession as a justification for non-performance.

To them, the President and his party were aware of the prevalent situation before they made promises of better life for the citizenry. With patience running out, the government kept appealing for time to work out measures to alleviate the sufferings of the citizenry.

The opposition political parties, particularly the PDP, on its part, kept reminding the ruling party of its promises to turn the country to an Eldorado within the shortest possible time.

While it has been a blame game between the ruling and opposition parties since 2015, President Buhari, on Thursday put the responsibility for the current challenges confronting thecountryonthe doorsteps of his predecessors in office.

The President, in a nationwide broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, specifically accused leaders of the PDP, who were at the helm of affairs between 1999 and 2015 of presiding over the near destruction of the country.

He added that leaders of that era are acting in bad faith by trying to criticise his administration over numerous issues that ought to have been resolved during their era.

Although, he did not mention the names of his predecessors, the veiled reference was to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umar Musa Yar’Adua (late) and Goodluck Jonathan, who were in office during the said period. Buhari, who acknowledged that his government has been grappling with the dual challenge of saving lives and livelihoods in the face of drastically reduced resources, said that no previous government was able to do as much as the present government under difficult circumstances.

He said his administration had in the last three years, introduced unprecedented measures in support of the economy and to the weakest members of the society through programmes such as Tradermoni, Farmermoni, School Feeding Programme, job creation efforts and agricultural intervention programmes.

His words: “In addition to public health challenges of working to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, we have suffered a significant drop in our foreign exchange earnings and internal revenues due to 40 per cent drop in oil prices and steep drop in economic activities, leading to a 60 per cent drop in government revenue.

“No government in the past did what we are doing with such scarce resources. We have managed to keep things going in spite of the disproportionate spending on security.

Those in the previous governments from 1999 – 2015, who presided over the near destruction of the country, have now the impudence to attempt to criticize our efforts.”

While the PDP, through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, was quick to berate the President over his comment on the trio of Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Jonathan, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) described his speech as one that lacks substance. Ologbondiyan said: “It is unfortunate that our President can turn around today to attempt to rewrite history.

Nigerians are aware and the facts are there that this country of ours was not as divided as it is today. If he disputes this fact, let him tell Nigerians how he won the 2015 election. It is a fact that the Boko Haram terrorists were driven out of their strongholds and elections were held in the 774 local government areas of Nigeria and results were declared.

“It is also an undisputed fact that the agitations by component units of this nation for self-determination have not been as loud as they are today under General Buhari; you have people from the South-West calling for Oduduwa Republic, the South-East for Biafra, the Middle Belt and so on.

The reason is simple; this regime from its conduct and utterances has given an impression of ‘we versus them.’ The level of nepotism is legendary; the corruption is beyond imagination, yet the regime carries on like nothing is wrong. We appeal to this regime, especially the President to change his ways, so that history can be kind to him.”

The SMBLF, on its part, said: “In the midst of all the country is going through that requires the leadership to summon the constituent units to the table of brotherhood to seek fundamental ways out all, we were treated to the usual bland sermons and empty rhetorics.

“It is shameful that on this type of occasion, our president had to be lecturing us on why we had to pay more for fuel because countries like Ghana, Egypt and Niger are paying more.

The President would have been more inspiring if he had used the opportunity to lay out the process of reconstituting Nigeria to return it to the path of productivity, autonomy for the federating units, sustainable peace and development.

To leave Nigeria under its failing structure and be talking of launching ethical whatever is a meaningless distraction.” Whereas it is expected that the opposition will continue to put the ruling party on its toes, the presidency had over time, said it is wrong to attribute to the President, promises he did not make during the campaigns and hold him accountable to them. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu, at a time, warned against misleading Nigerians on the promises made by his principal.

No doubt, the Buhari administration has made appreciable progress in the fight against systemic corruption that has bedeviled the country for decades and the Boko Haram insurgency that ravaged the North-East during the last administration; it is however grappling with new challenges that have cropped up in the last five years.

They include dwindling resources, depreciating value of the country’s currency, rising cost of living, upsurge in the menace of herdsmen, resurgence of insurgency, banditry in the North-West as well as agitation for self-determination in the South-East and South-West. With inflation at 13.39 per cent, most Nigerians are finding it increasing hard to meet their basic needs.

But for a man, who had in his inaugural speech in 2015, said he is ready to make a change, Buhari seems to have failed to meet expectations of his numerous supporters even as the opposition insists that the country is now worse than the APC met it and that hope of the ruling party’s promised Change has faded.

The opposition’s stand is not unexpected but its view seems to have been corroborated by some known supporters of the administration.

No doubt, the Buhari administration has continuously said it will try its best to bring the suffering of Nigerians to an end but it should be reminded that the deterioration of every government begins with the decay of the principle on which it was founded.

