The Blood of Jesus (II)

Please, make a copy of this message and prayerfully meditate deeply on it with a reference Bible. What is the blood of Jesus? What does it mean? And what is the significance of the blood of Jesus in our salvation and our daily life on the earth and in eternity? Let me start by letting you know the most important thing about the blood of Jesus (So that when you say or whenever you hear someone say: “Blood of Jesus” you will instantly know what you are saying or what you are hearing), the most important thing you need to know is this: “the blood of Jesus is the very life of Jesus Christ”. Did you understand that? Now let me explain by the word of God, The Word of God is the law/principles by which God operate, and here is what God says about blood: “And whatsoever man there be of the house of Israel, or of the strangers that sojourn among you, that eateth any manner of blood; I will even set my face against that soul that eateth blood, and will cut him off from among his people. For the life of the flesh is in the blood : and I have given it to you upon the altar to make an atonement for your souls: for it is the blood that maketh an atonement for the soul…”(Leviticus 17:10-14). Yes, the blood is the life of any flesh, and by divine principles in that scripture, “blood” has been given by God as a means of atonement for our souls and therefore, God made a it law for all men and women not to eat the blood of any animal and not to eat any meat that died on its own. The blood is the life of every flesh and God has given it to us as a tool of atonement for our souls on His alter (As used in the scripture Isaiah 53, to atone is to suffer the penalty for sin thereby removing the penalty of sin from REPENTANT sinner and this allows him to be reconciled to God. Jesus is the only one capable of atoning for us all through His Blood). The blood is the life, it’s a spiritual covenant. Are you following? If you can grasp this fact about the blood of Jesus Christ, and you meditate and wrap it with faith, death, demons, occults, witchcrafts and all powers of darkness will surrender in obedience to your voice. Don’t be deceived, every miraculous signs and wonders has its roots in spiritual secrets/principles hidden from ordinary people, it’s only available to SERIOUS seekers. By the time we are done with Part 3 of this message, you will be working signs and wonders. AMEN. Therefore, from today whenever you say “blood of Jesus” or you hear someone say “blood of Jesus” you are invoking the very life of Jesus on the scene, yes, that All Powerful Life of Jesus Christ shows up immediately. When Jesus’s life shows up do you know what happens? God immediately acknowledge His covenant of forgiveness/ reconciliation with you by that blood, Impossibilities of all kinds surrenders and becomes possible, insanity, afflictions, cancer, diseases of kinds, lack, demons, curses and any form of plague and even death flee away, Hallelujah!!! Why?, because Jesus’ life practically shows up. Not a blood, no, don’t expect or think that an invisible or visible red substance shows up against the devil, no, it’s Jesus’ very nature that shows up, that nature that raise Lazarus from the dead after four days shows up, the very life that walked on the sea shows up , that Jesus that rose again from the dead on the third day after His death shows up, He shows up to do what? To forgive repentant sinners, to deliver, set free, give life and to give us victory over all our enemies, hallelujah!!! Praise God! AMEN! What does Jesus Christ himself says about His own blood? This is where the power of Holy Communion is. When you take the Holy Communion, do you really know what you are doing? We have learnt from the word of God that the blood of Jesus is the life of Jesus Christ, yes, now I want you to hear Him say it himself in The Book of ‘John 6:53-58’: “Then Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, except ye eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, ye have no life in you. Whoso eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, hath eternal life; and I will raise him up at the last day…”. How do you appropriate the blood?Next week we shall proceed further. Remain blessed.

