Today, we want to lay a solid foundation about this all important topic: ‘The Blood of Jesus’. Please, endeavour to make a copy of this massage because by the time we are into the third part (Part 3) of this topic you are going to appropriate/make use of the blood of Jesus with the right knowledge and you are going to see manifestation of God’s power in your life/circumstances for good.

See what God says: Grace and peace be multiplied to you in the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord, for His divine power has granted to us everything pertaining to life and godliness, through the true knowledge of Him who called us by His own glory and excellence.

Through these He has granted to us His precious and magnificent promises, so that by them we may become partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world on account of lust. Now for this very reason also, applying all diligence, in your faith supply moral excellence, and in your moral excellence, knowledge,

For we did not follow cleverly devised tales when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but we were eyewitnesses of His majesty. (2 Peter 1:2 – 5 )”. Friend, did you get what that scripture is telling us about knowledge? Grace and peace are multiplied unto us through the knowledge of God and of Jesus Christ. Wow!

Through knowledge also, we have access to godliness and prosperity. Through knowledge are are partakers of divine nature, we have God’s very power at work in us and through us through knowledge. When you know the mysteries of the Blood of Jesus and engage it/apply it, sin, demons, sickness, death, Satan, darkness, witches,etc, will always bow and submit to you.

The major problems of man kind are lack of accurate spiritual knowledge, lack of adequate knowledge of spiritual truth. As we all must know, Jesus Christ the Son of the Living God is the truth.

Riches/material possession is deceitful (deceitful in the sense that it give you false sense of security, it makes nation feel as if all is well but in actuality all is not well.

This is because no matter how rich you are, no matter how wealthy and prosperous your nation is, all is not well until you acknowledge and believe in Jesus Christ the Son of the living God. until you are purified by the blood of Jesus) wealth/material possessions is luring many people into hell fire.

So rather than pursue riches/material wealth, please, go after Jesus, yes, He’s all you need for all to be well with your body, soul and spirit. You may ask me this question, “how do I contact this Jesus?”

Now here’s how to contact/locate Jesus: “Jesus Christ is the Word of God, Yes, you need to meet Jesus on the pages of the Bible, you must set a time, and a quiet place to have a prayerful in dept study and meditation on the word of God, do this with an open heart to know Him and you will be surprised how much spiritual understanding you will get and more so, Jesus will literally show up one day and give you a life changing encounter.

This reminds me some years ago when I newly began my journey with Jesus as a born again Christian, I was consistently studying my Bible and spending almost three hours in word studies and prayers at midnight, Jesus showed up in my room at about a month interval of consistent fellowship with Him and ever since then I have never had a second of doubt about Him and His word.

Go for the word of God, that is where the Bible says Jesus is(Romans 10:6-8), Jesus Christ is the word of God that became flesh. Read Matthew, John, Luke, Mark, Acts of Apostles, and all the letters of the apostles to the church that was, that is and is forever, amen.

Approach this with humility and open mindedness and God will show up and open your eyes of understanding.

Don’t let what you’ve known before stop you, be willing to let go of old believes. The war between man and God is sin. The blood of Jesus Christ shed on the cross brought peace between man and God.

Like this: Like Loading...