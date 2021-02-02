The bones shall rise again

Even before his election in 2015, I suspected Gen. Muhammadu Buhari will be a failed president. I believed he doesn’t have the capacity to be a great leader. But I never thought he was going to be such an unmitigated disaster squandering all golden opportunities to make Nigeria great again.

This is not about me being ethnic or partisan. Even his fellow tribe men are frustrated by his poor leadership and inability to address their fundamental problems such as insecurity.

Similar frustrations are also shared by his fellow party men who are too frightened to speak out for fear of being censured. If only he knows what his own men says behind his back about him, he will just walk to the nearest mic and camera, address the nation, thank the suffering people of Nigeria for their endurance, offer his resignation and bade the country farewell.

We have sacrificed, we have suffered and we have endured. We are exhausted and frustrated. For how long more shall we endure before the President does the right thing? It’s not too late for him to give us some measure of comfort or set us free. Let’s begin with two basic points,

Unity and Federal Character: The president, no doubt, inherited a politically polarized nation. The election that brought him into office was highly divisive. The country was split to the middle. The North supported him overwhelmingly while the South-East and South-South voted against him. In the light of the above, one expects the new leader to see the cracks in unity as a crack that must be fixed.

Find out why the South voted against him, fix the problem and win them to his side. Also given his background as a former military General, an institution which symbolizes our national unity, one would expect that the unity of the country will be etched in his mind and guarded jealously.

Instead we are constantly reminded of what Mao Zedong famously said: Political power grows from the barrel of a gun. Unfortunately, that is true in every country.

The Bible underscores the importance of unity, strength and the needs of the nation where it said ‘Finally all of you, have unity of mind, sympathy, brotherly love, a tender heart and a humble mind.’1 Peter 3.8.

This is a verse recognized by both Muslims and Christians as both religions believe in biblical scriptures.

At his inaugural speech, where he told an expectant nation that he ‘is for everyone and for nobody’, people were left with the impression that he is going to be the father of all, that he will be president of all including the North that voted overwhelmingly for him and the South that did not vote overwhelmingly.

But, it didn’t take long for him to show his true color. In an interview that followed during one of his many trips abroad he told his audience that he belonged to those that voted for him, that the five per cent that didn’t vote for him should not expect to benefit from his government.

Those that took the statement to be another gaffe ball were hugely disappointed when he began to implement this absurdity as the new normal state policy. For some inexplicable reasons, he became emotionally glued to his ethnic tribe. 90% of all strategic appointments were given to Northerners, with the South-East completely excluded.

The bizarre argument of his bootlickers was that South Easterners didn’t vote for him and therefore need to be punished for backing the wrong candidate.

The systematic profiling of over 40 million South Easterners was the most dangerous policy undertaken by any administration in the history of Nigeria.

The consequence was that all the gains made after the civil war at reconciliation were lost. The now neglected and abandoned South Easterners turned to some fringe groups who promised them liberation for succour. Also related to unity is the issue of Federal Character.

The constitution established the Federal Character Commission to safeguard our diversity. This means that the Nigerian government should never, under any circumstances favour one ethnic tribe of people or religion over any other tribe or religion.

To do so is both immoral and illegal. We are taught that we are one Nigeria. We are all citizens. We are all human beings. We are all created by the same God. We are all equal, that every one of us has a right to equal treatment by our government. We have a right to equal protection by our government. We have a right to be treated the same. It is immoral to segregate treatment based on your tribe, tongue and religion.

Equal rights are enshrined in our constitution and guaranteed by our constitution. But under this administration these rights are observed in breach. What we have is northern privilege. You must be a northerner to head any strategic position. You must be a northerner to get to the top of your career. You must be a northerner to get within an ear drop of the corridor of power. You must be a northerner to be recognized and appreciated for your service to the country.

The worse that happened is that under this regime, crime has identity. Whether you are arrested or investigated and how you are punished depends on whether you are a northerner or southerner and sometimes influenced by how you pray or the language you speak. We are in a perpetual state of war with insurgents with whom our leaders are playing ping-pong.

We risk famine because North, South, East and West farmers cannot go to farm due to the violent activities of bandits and herders. When the bandits attack villages and cowardly kill women and children, they are rewarded with cash and materials.

When they abduct school children, they are paid ransom for job well done. When herdsmen openly bear AK 47 riffles which they use to kill, kidnap and rape, they never get arrested by the same government that want to take away our hunting rifles. When herds of Fulani cattle destroy an entire crop for the season, you are left to bear your loss.

The herders and their cattle are untouchable because they are from a privileged tribe in power. Terrorists are emboldened to address press conferences in broad day light where they take responsibilities for mass murder, and they are never held accountable.

Consequently, we have all manners of renegades and warlords everywhere promising liberation and protection and we in turn celebrate them as liberators without realising what monster they may become in future.

This government has destroyed our unity and federal character principle and this ought not to be. In the midst of all the turmoil, I will urge all the oppressed people never to lose faith for nothing that is evil last forever.

If evil last forever, Hitler will still be around waging wars and killing people, like wise Benito Mussolini, Idi Amin Dada, Emperor Bokasa etc. I understand your frustrations. I know they don’t care about your sufferings.

They also don’t care about your tears. Still, do not allow yourself to be pushed into making any rash decision by any demagogue. This present evil will pass away. If we remain united and patient, and consistently look up to heaven, we shall overcome. For God have said these things to you,

‘That in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart: I have overcome the world.’ John 16: 33. Like a blanket over the globe, He’s overcome it all. So, shall will overcome this evil all together

