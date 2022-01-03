The book of Leah Sharibu and the future of Nigeria

If we want to know the future of Nigeria and little details like the winner of the next presidential election or whether there will be any presidential election at all, my counsel for the average Nigerian is that you must read the ‘Book of Leah’ and learn a few things that will help you to take a stand for God and country so that all youths and the children coming will have a future to enjoy. The ‘Leah’ in focus here is not that maiden that Laban married off to Jacob by trickery but the daughter of a Nigerian policeman named Sharibu. Leah was born on May 14, 2003 and this beautiful heroine that was made, manufactured and produced in Nigeria, carved her name in global history when she took a principled and fearless stand against a merciless ravager that had struck terror into the hearts of the greatest nations in the world. She stood out among the 118 under-aged girls that were kidnapped by religious terrorists from the Government Girls Science and Technical School in Dapchi, Yobe State, when she rejected a toxic offer for a freedom that was based on conversion at gun point. Apart from the five casualties who died during the attack, Leah alone has remained in captivity from February 19, 2018, till date while all others were ransomed by the government. Leah defied all death threats and torture tactics to retain her faith in Christ Jesus and the heartless terrorists knew the implications of her courageous stand. She had struck a great blow in favour of religious freedom by risking her life to broadcast the pain in the hearts of disenfranchised Nigerian youths and she had also spoken up on behalf of millions of Nigerian girls and women who endure abuse on a daily basis. With this single heroic action, Leah set the bar for both the Nigerian nation, including the political class, security community, old military cadres, and all the religious authorities rolled into one. God has spoken and is still speaking to Nigeria through Leah Sharibu’s life. Nobody will deny that her epistle is a spiritual victory of faith over terrorism, a triumph of liberty over totalitarian extremism, and the defeat of paedophiliac rapists by an innocent virgin. As documented biblically in the historical letter to the congregation in ancient Corinth, her life has become an epistle of godliness, attested to by the Holy Spirit, to be read by all men. In recognition of the fact that something notable and rare is unfolding in Nigeria, the global community has been monitoring her closely as more chapters are being added to the ‘Book of Leah’ with each rising and setting of the sun. The ‘Book of Leah’ is a pointer to the future ahead of Nigeria and Africa by extension. This book will influence the survival of the Nigerian democracy and the selection of the next president. There are at least four new national standards we can glean from the epistles of her life so far. The first new national standard comes from the fact that the terrorists would not release Leah because she had set a new national standard for ‘true civic freedoms’ upon which the future of Nigeria must be built. It did not seem to matter to Nigeria that some of the ransomed girls had been abused, terrorised and deflowered by maniacal paedophiles. It mattered to Leah and the added insult of a gun barrel conversion to Islam was something she was not prepared to accept. Leah redefined the definition of civic freedoms for her generation and nobody can change that again. This was a brilliant move for a maiden whose African extraction pigeonholes her as intuitive, emotive, unscientific and incapable of critical thought. For the second standard set, Leah became a ‘living sacrifice’ on March 22, 2018, when she was given the option of a toxic freedom or a painful death. We can compare this to the choice made by the dreaded Shekau of Boko Haram who blew himself up in a suicide vest when ISWAP came calling, to become a dead sacrifice. Sacrifice comes with pain and the truth is that it is more difficult to be a living sacrifice than a dead one. For Nigeria to thrive and succeed, her future leaders must be cut from the cloth of the standard set for the proven living sacrifice. The third standard in national leadership is easy because Nigerian history throws up examples of Army Generals who stripped naked and pleaded when they looked into the barrel of a gun toting maniac. Not to mention leaders who stared at death in the form of diseases and sicknesses and did not think twice before they fled to foreign lands for treatment at the taxpayers’ expense. These leaders returned healthy and still did nothing to change the death sentence that the Nigerian healthcare sector advertises. Leah’s story has set the bar for compassionate, caring and sacrificial love in leadership.

