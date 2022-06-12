Body & Soul

The boy-child also needs love to stop rape, cultism –Winner Mr Tourism Nigeria

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

The winner of the 2022 editon of Mr Tourism Nigeria, Hamilton Nosagie Iro Eweka have said that, just like many Non governmental organisations, foundations around the world is doing their best to cater for the girl-child, male children also needs love and care to stay away from vices.

 

The 21 years old model whose dream has always been to become a pageant king, said the title will give him a wider opportunity to reach out to teenage school boys, explaining that there is need to start catering for the boy-child.

 

“There is need to cater for the boy-child to reduce rape, cultism and other social vices in our communities,”he said. For his pet project, Hamilton, who recently completed his service year to our great nation Nigeria, wants to work with Edo State Museum to revamp it into a modern tourist site that will attract more visitors and revenue to the State. Hamilton Nosagie Iro Eweka, hails from ancient city of Benin in Edo state.

 

He beat 25 other contestants to emerge winner of Mr Tourism Nigeria 2022 organised by Zanzy Entertainment, which took place at Koga Studio Ikeja Lagos Nigeria. Aside being a model and a fashion enthusiast, Hamilton has a BSc in Microbiology from Benson Idahosa University

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Whatchamacallit

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Knowing that her husband spent his days with cold bodies was beginning to give Keith’s wife gooseflesh.   How can somebody enjoy cutting up cold bodies? For the two years Keith wooed her, she never visited him in the hospital where he worked.   Of course, he invited her and made it clear she could […]
Body & Soul

Oatmeal good for every day energy –Mensah

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi

Oats are among the healthiest grains on earth. They’re a gluten-free and a great source of important vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Recent studies show that oats and oatmeal have many health benefits.   These include weight loss, lower blood sugar levels, and a reduced risk of heart disease. Zara Mensah, a Nigerian-Ghana based chief […]
Body & Soul

Ibijoke-Sanwo-Olu: Recognised for dogged fight against SGBV

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Since her husband, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu assumed office in 2019 as the Governor of Lagos State, the First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has not hidden her disdain for Sexual and Gender Based Violence.   To her, that is a goal that must be diligently pursued to a determined end. She has spoken publicly against such, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica