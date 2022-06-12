The boy-child also needs love to stop rape, cultism –Winner Mr Tourism Nigeria

The winner of the 2022 editon of Mr Tourism Nigeria, Hamilton Nosagie Iro Eweka have said that, just like many Non governmental organisations, foundations around the world is doing their best to cater for the girl-child, male children also needs love and care to stay away from vices.

The 21 years old model whose dream has always been to become a pageant king, said the title will give him a wider opportunity to reach out to teenage school boys, explaining that there is need to start catering for the boy-child.

“There is need to cater for the boy-child to reduce rape, cultism and other social vices in our communities,”he said. For his pet project, Hamilton, who recently completed his service year to our great nation Nigeria, wants to work with Edo State Museum to revamp it into a modern tourist site that will attract more visitors and revenue to the State. Hamilton Nosagie Iro Eweka, hails from ancient city of Benin in Edo state.

He beat 25 other contestants to emerge winner of Mr Tourism Nigeria 2022 organised by Zanzy Entertainment, which took place at Koga Studio Ikeja Lagos Nigeria. Aside being a model and a fashion enthusiast, Hamilton has a BSc in Microbiology from Benson Idahosa University

