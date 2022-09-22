News

‘The Brotherhood’ arrives cinemas across Africa tomorrow, 23 September

The crime-action thriller ‘Brotherhood’, a film produced by award-winning filmmaker, Jade Osiberu, is set to hit cinemas across Africa tomorrow, Friday, 23 September, 2022.

The Brotherhood features a blend of the new and old Nollywood, including Falz, Basketmouth, Sam Dede, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Deyemi Okanlawon, Tobi Bakre, Mercy Aigbe, Omawumi, Toni Tones, and Big Brother Naija stars Dorathy Bachor, Dianne Russet, Seyi Awolowo, and Boma Akpofure.

The much-anticipated movie tells the story of twin brothers Akin (Tobi Bakre) and Wale (Falz), who find themselves on different sides of the law after a series of unfortunate events.

Media entrepreneur and the film’s executive producer, Adebola Williams praised the film as revolutionary and iconic, stating that ‘Brotherhood’ will usher in a new era of fearless filmmaking in the African film industry. He expects the film to smash box office records easily and go down in history as one of the greatest action movies to come out of the continent.

Jade Osiberu recently inked a three-year overall deal with Amazon Prime Video that will see her develop and produce original scripted TV series and feature films for the global streaming giant/service. The news comes on the heels of Gangs of Lagos, the action thriller that became the first Prime Video Original out of Africa. The blockbuster will go straight to the streaming platform for international viewing.

She is widely recognized for her critically acclaimed, award-winning, directorial debut; Isoken, is also an accomplished writer and producer with films such as the box office smash ‘Sugar Rush’ and the highly rated musical biopic ‘Ayinla’.

 

