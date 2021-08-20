Arts & Entertainments

The Buzz: Dorathy Bachor joins Toke Makinwa to unpack the wildest BBNaija moments this week

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

The past four episodes of The Buzz on Showmax have brought us shocking revelations, candid moments, gbas gbos, and love triangles; and the latest episode didn’t disappoint either. The host, Toke Makinwa, came with her signature touch and her exciting guests to unpack all that went down in Biggie’s house last weekend. Toke was joined by Ex BBNaija star, Dorathy Bachor, who says that watching the show as a viewer this year gives her flashbacks and nostalgia as she tries to picture some of the moments she had in the house during her time. The duo spoke about the issue of kitchen monopoly in the house with each of them offering their thoughts. Dorathy said that WhiteMoney did the exact thing Pere was accused of, which was gathering people to talk about the issue rather than speaking to Pere directly and she didn’t like that. Toke and Dorathy were joined by popular Instagram influencer, Enioluwa to dissect all the confusing and sinking ‘ships’ in the house.

Our Reporters

