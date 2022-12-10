The Cavemen excites fans at TraceLive

As the monthly live mini-concert series climaxed for the year, lovers of the Trace Live concert were thrilled to see an exciting performance from the headline acts; The Cavemen, at the Terra Kulture, on Victoria Island, Lagos. The show saw the neo-highlife crooners serenade the crowd with hits from their debut; Roots and sophomore Love and Highlife albums, respectively. Hosted by the ‘turn up king’ Shoddy, the hype man, alongside comedian Pencil, the show feted members of the music community to an intimate show, which has featured other mavericks including King Perry, and MI Abaga, in previous editions. Also in attendance were Show Dem Camp, Lynxx, Alpha P, and Tobi Bakre, among others, who graced the arena with their presence for support.

The crowd sang along excitedly to songs such as Iro, Anita, Selense, among others. The Cavemen are a neo-highlife fraternal duo who sprang in the middle of the pandemic with their debut album dubbed, Roots. The album was a breath of fresh air for the already-waning highlife genre. Their style of highlife thrives with their experimental twist, combining the native highlife sound with RnB, Electro, and Folk music. It’s the strongest renaissance of highlife in West Africa, since the millennia’s exit of the genre’s pioneers such as Oliver de Coque, Osadebe.

