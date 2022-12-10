Arts & Entertainments

The Cavemen excites fans at TraceLive

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

As the monthly live mini-concert series climaxed for the year, lovers of the Trace Live concert were thrilled to see an exciting performance from the headline acts; The Cavemen, at the Terra Kulture, on Victoria Island, Lagos. The show saw the neo-highlife crooners serenade the crowd with hits from their debut; Roots and sophomore Love and Highlife albums, respectively. Hosted by the ‘turn up king’ Shoddy, the hype man, alongside comedian Pencil, the show feted members of the music community to an intimate show, which has featured other mavericks including King Perry, and MI Abaga, in previous editions. Also in attendance were Show Dem Camp, Lynxx, Alpha P, and Tobi Bakre, among others, who graced the arena with their presence for support.

The crowd sang along excitedly to songs such as Iro, Anita, Selense, among others. The Cavemen are a neo-highlife fraternal duo who sprang in the middle of the pandemic with their debut album dubbed, Roots. The album was a breath of fresh air for the already-waning highlife genre. Their style of highlife thrives with their experimental twist, combining the native highlife sound with RnB, Electro, and Folk music. It’s the strongest renaissance of highlife in West Africa, since the millennia’s exit of the genre’s pioneers such as Oliver de Coque, Osadebe.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: I still receive a lot of hate speeches – Thin Tall Tony

Posted on Author TONY OKIUEME

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, versatile actor, dancer and choreographer, Anthony Edet Offiong, popularly known as Thin Tall Tony, talks about his theatre career, experience living in Abuja and as one of the judges in the maiden edition of Barista Competition, among other issues in this interview with TONY OKIUEME You were one of the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Simi, D’banj, Pheelz, Kingdom perform at Nigerian Idol Season 7 Finale

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

At the finale of the seventh edition of Nigerian Idol, Afro-pop stars; Simi, D’banj, Pheelz, and winner of Nigerian Idol season 6, Kingdom, treated viewers to a live performance. At the show, D’banj first took the stage, hitting the ground with a medley of hit songs – Emergency, Oliver Twist, and Your Face Show. The […]
Arts & Entertainments

Many important life lessons from The Error

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Book Title: The Error Author: Omolabake Oladeji Publisher: Sunbird Books ISBN: 978-978-8033-50-9 Year of Publication: 2020 Pagination: 81 Reviewer: Tony Okuyeme   A child born with a silver spoon is likely to not appreciate all he or she is provided with. This captures the story of Abigail, the protagonist in The Error, a play written […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica