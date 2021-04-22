The CBN, MBA and investors

“Let us begin by thanking you for your massive patronage and that we would like to let you know that we appreciate you as business partners who put your hard-earned money in our care for the purposes of business. “As a business concern, the only asset we have and the one we most cherish is your trust. That is why we are relentlessly dedicated to ensuring that whatever happens, we hold tenaciously to this trust.

There is no business worth pursuing and no joint purpose worth hoping on once trust is lost. So, again, we thank you for entrusting us with your money. Trust once broken may never be regained and so we never on any occasion took this hard earned currency for granted.” Those were the exact words of the Chief Executive Officer of MBA Capital and Investment Limited, Mr Maxwell Odum in a passionate plea convened to their respective customers last month. The fulcrum of every relationship is sturdily anchored on trust. Life will be worse than the Hobbesian definition of the state of nature if trust was to be absent in the affairs of mortals.

Once again we say a gargantuan thank you for reposing this rare trust in us and our abilities to meet your financial needs. We will explain the unexpected factors which are now threatening this trust between us subsequently. The funds invested were lost as a result of the volatility of the forex market and not due to the incompetence of our highly skilled and experienced traders. Loss is inevitable in business and ours is no exception. We did all we could as professionals to minimize the losses but the unpredictability of the market which we couldn’t reasonably predict made mincemeat of our laudable efforts. Like the age-long cliché goes ‘Hope for the best but expect the worst’ was tragically our fate. Some things especially in the risky world of investments are outside the direct control of the traders and our losses only remind us of our human frailty.

The unexpected arrival of the nouvelle Coronavirus greatly devastated macroeconomic frameworks and stability worldwide, disrupting international trade and leading to unprepared for shutdowns all over the globe. The containment strategies evolved only ameliorated the debilitating effects of the tales of the unexpected and no amount of pro active strategies or game theory modeling could have anticipated this. The pandemic caught even the clairvoyant napping as it was missed by the best of the world’s forecasters. We were badly hit by it as the markets took a great nosedive no thanks to the sinister virus from Wuhan which brought hitherto developed nations to her knees as they still grapple with its deadly aftermaths over a year later.

Secondly, we are aware that there are many rumours flying around and we have also noted that there are many pages opened on the worldwide web and social media network purporting to be our pages and some behind these pages purporting to speak for us. Please, be aware that our only official pages on the worldwide web and social media arewww.mbatrades.com and mbatradingcil (on Instagram / Facebook). No member of staff or agent of MBA Capital and Trading Investment Limited is authorised to open and run any page on behalf of the company.

So, for all credible information about what is going on, do check the right pages. Where necessary to contact you privately, we shall do so via the channels you have provided for such purposes, once this engagement falls within the confines of the laws of the land.

As a regulator the Central Bank of Nigeria has done stellar work in navigating new instruments to guide the emerging new technologies as well as the new forms of financial engineering models arising from it. All over the world we are aware of “great disruptions” to the hitherto established and Central Banks have had to creatively adapt their regulatory frameworks in order not to hold back the wheels of progress and more crucially make their economic players lag behind other countries in terms of innovative competitiveness.

The CBN should give MBA the benefit of the doubt in its demonstrably honest attempt to rectify the damage while monitoring payments to depositors closely and with timelines and deadlines. By doing so they will be emulating the greatly admired German interpretation of “Negotiation” which translates into a process in which everyone comes out believing they have obtained the lions share. The regulatory authority should not kill the fly with a sledge hammer. Let us cast our minds back to 1934 in the aftermath of the Great Depression in the United States.

The then President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appointed a well known securities trader, Joseph Patrick Kennedy, the father of the legendary 35th US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy as the pioneer Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The first thing he did was to outlaw insider trading which ironically was the foundation of his vast fortune. This greatly stabilized the markets and enabled it bounce back from the 1929 tragedy which saw the life savings of millions of Americans wiped out by the stock market crash.

•Olurombi, a financial consultant, writes from Lagos via olurombibashorun23@gmail.com

