The Change promised Nigerians by APC has almost consumed Nigeria – Agwana

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Solomon Agwana , has said that the change promised Nigerians by the All progressives Congress (APC) has almost consumed the country, advising the PDP national working committee to be fast and forthright on its plan on how to rescue the country from total collapse. Speaking in Yenagoa while welcoming the former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki Consultative Advocacy team, which came to garner support for Saraki’s presidential ambition in the state, Agwana said that PDP wants to give Nigeria a responsible government. Agwana said: “All the indices in the country today shows that Nigeria is a failed state. The change that APC brought has almost consumed the country. “The national working committee of PDP as it comes onboard should plan on how to rescue this nation.’’

He described Saraki as a man of integrity, competence, experience and a man that represents all strata of life. Speaking earlier, the leader of the team, Professor Ayorwuese Hagher, said Nigeria was in need of a competent leader that will move the country forward, adding that Saraki will make Nigeria a country of our dream and salvage the country from collapse.

He said: “We want Bayelsa delegates to join other Nigerians to anoint Bukola Saraki as president. In 2023, we must produce the caliber of leaders that will be respected across the world. While in his remark, a member of the delegation, Prince Lekan Olateru, appealed to Bayelsa delegates to vote for Bulola Saraki during the primaries of the party. Olateru pleaded that: ‘‘I’m appealing to PDP delegates. When you get to the primary, vote Bokula Saraki.

He is the one when it comes to age between the old and the young, he is in between. You will be proud of him. If you talk about competence he was a two time governor; two time Senator, a medical doctor and he is well respected globally. “The problem of Nigeria is beyond zones, you need somebody that handles things concerning every session of the country unbiased.’’

 

