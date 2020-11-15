The church, state needs leaders with proven integrity –Bishop Samuel

A US based Nigerian minister of God, Bishop Blessing Samuel, has emphasised the need for the church of God and the Nigerian state to parade leaders with proven integrity and high intellectual content.

The cleric expressed the view during a three-day Ministers Conference organised at Royal Place Ministries International. Bishop Blessing Samuel explained that a leader is a pacesetter, someone with a vision that can make the country, the church and make people better.

He frowned at some quality of leaders who can’t reflect back, adding that such leaders can’t make good leader. “You must not forget where you are coming from, always remember where God pick you from, remember your root,” he advised. On that premise, Bishop Samuel insisted that the nation needs leaders with integrity and high intellect both in the body of Christ and in the political arena.

He further explained that he put a three day program together, titled “Heavy Rain’ to empower ministers of God with knowledge, prayer, to help move the work of God forward, raising and equipping leaders The two days program was power packed and prophetic as sinners were saved, there was total deliverance, prophetic utterance with solutions, divers healing took place. One of the guests speaker, Apostle Success Samuel Haruna, challenged Pastors and Church Workers, on the need to do the work of God with utmost Loyalty.

According to the man.of God, if loyalty is missing, leadership will be messed up. “Disloyalty can cripple leadership, disloyalty can bring down ministry, and disloyalty can bring down incorporation.

Apostle Haruna mentioned 3 signs of disloyalty as Dissatisfaction, Disobedience, and Disconnection,” he stated. Popular Kenyan minister, Rev Lucy Natasha, gave insight on how to identify a leader. According to her, a good leader is an embodiment of many things.

“The quality he or she must possess include confidence, patience and sacrifice,” Natasha said. She Advised that when one is following a leader, one should not follow blindly. “As you are following a leader, don’t just follow any kind of leader. A leader is someone that knows the way and shows the way.

It’s either God is using you or the devil is misusing you,” she added. Another guest speaker, Prophet Frank Udoh from New York, explained Leadership as one who give directions for others to follow. Someone who set a pace.

He added that you must understand the person you are following and the vision behind who you are following. Some people sees leadership as a means of enriching themselves.

