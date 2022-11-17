Health

The Coca-Cola Foundation, Leading Ladies Africa to empower 1,000 female entrepreneurs

As part of sustained efforts to empower female entrepreneurs in Nigeria, the Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded a grant to Leading Ladies Africa, a women-focused non-profit to train, fund and upskill 1,000 women, through its Enterprise and Leadership Programme (ELP).

The Enterprise and Leadership Programme (ELP) is a practical, hands-on programme that enables women entrepreneurs in Nigeria to set up viable small business enterprises that are designed to convert opportunities within their communities.

The programme seeks to solve the problem of economic insecurity and injustice towards women in Nigeria — encouraging sustainable work and economic growth for them by helping Nigerian female entrepreneurs build and maintain sustainable businesses.

The objectives tie into the SDG goals #5 and #8 and provides Nigerian female entrepreneurs with the skills they need to be economically empowered, and ensure that they have a better head start in the world of entrepreneurship. Speaking on the partnership with the Coca-Cola Foundation, Francesca Uriri, Founder Leading Ladies Africa said: “The Enterprise and Leadership Programme commenced in 2019, and since then we’ve impacted over 500 female entrepreneurs. We are pleased to receive support from the Coca-Cola Foundation, as it enables us reach and directly impact 1,000 women, while strengthening the work we’re doing in championing inclusion, diversity and gender equality for African women and girls.” Commenting further she said: “In addition to hands-on, practical training, female entrepreneurs who enroll for this programme will be connected to business mentors, and also have the opportunity to secure seed funding to grow and expand their businesses.

We’re kicking off the first cohort in Benin City, Edo State, and will follow subsequently with the second cohort in Warri, Delta State.” Speaking on the Partnership with Leading Ladies Africa, Saadia Madsbjerg, president, The Coca-Cola Foundation, puts it succinctly: “It is important that we do what we can to help African women achieve equality and empowerment.

We are hopeful that this modest donation will have the right impact on these women in a manner that truly change the narrative for Nigerian women in general”. Leading Ladies Africa’s mission is to build a diverse and inclusive community of African female leaders, who are equipped to provide sustainable solutions to Africa’s most pressing socio-economic and cultural challenges.

 

