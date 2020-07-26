The colour code luxury suits

Its a colour coded frenzy from Alancruzer’s formal luxury suits collection. The fashion designer, Damola Cruz and founder of Alancruzer men’s line channels an ultra-sophisticated yet urban design for the spring-summer 2021 season.

The suit collection is packed with colourful monochromatic number. Created with bright colours men rarely think of, like soft pink, vibrant turquoise, the designer went for delicate hand stitched embroidered details on jackets.

This collection easily charms with exaggerated proportions. Approaching his spring-summer 2021 collection, Damola Cruz keeps the inspiration edgy and well defined.

In his own words, “With this collection I took my time to reflect on why I wanted to become a designer, what drives me daily to identify with those words “fashion designer” I realised the joy I feel when clients I have dressed along the way express their excitement from wearing my designs.”

The Nigerian designer continues, “I became a fashion designer because I wanted to make my clients feel more beautiful and to empower them with a feeling of confidence.

A feeling of knowing that they looked their best and could then present their best selves to the world. I wanted to make clothes that were flattering, sophisticated and make them feel immaculate.”

