The constitutionality or otherwise of Akeredolu’s 7-day quit order on herdsmen (3)

INTRODUCTION

In the last two weeks, we have discussed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s 7 days quit notice to Fulani herders in Ondo State, based on some of the herders criminal activities. I have delved into the legal and constitutional aspects of the ruckus. Today, we shall conclude this volatile issue by looking at the presidency’s reaction, some identified problems surrounding insecurity and my humble recommendations.

WAS THE PRESIDENCY RIGHT IN ITS REACTION TO AKEREDOLU QUIT NOTICE?

The Presidency in my view was right to have been gravely worried about the Governor’s 7 day quit notice, as this would infringe on the fundamental rights of Nigerian citizens, without a valid court order to that effect. A court order, I repeat, is necessary.

We must carefully guide against ethno-religious profiling and reprisals in our volatile, mutually suspicious country of serious religious and ethnic fault-lines.

By the way, why will Governors abdicate their solemn duties of protecting their people through short cuts? What stops Governor Akeredolu and other South West Governors from deploying their local vigilante groups, AMOTEKUN, to flush out identified criminals and prosecute them? What are they paid for? Why use the crimes of some (whether in the minority or majority), to deal with all herdsmen, including the innocent ones? I don’t agree with this generalization, even if my view is unpopular.

Afterall, I am not in any popularity contest with anyone. Deal squarely with criminals. Let the innocent be.

HOW BEST STATES CAN TACKLE THIS ISSUE OF INSECURITY SOME IDENTIFIED PROBLEMS

•Bad governance and poor leadership Bad governance and poor leadership still remain Nigeria’s fundamental cause of insecurity. All governments owe us is to see to its primary function as providing basic services and infrastructure – security, welfare, water, electricity, good roads, and quality education.

•Overpopulation Nigeria’s population leapt from 33 million in 1950, to over 208 million today [UNO, mid-June, 2020]. This phenomenal population growth puts enormous pressure on land and water resources used by farmers and pastoralists.

This leads to blockage of transhumance routes and loss of grazing lands. The increased Southward movement of pastoralists has led to recurring conflicts with local communities, who are at the receiving end

. •Porous Borders A major cause of our insecurity is the country’s porous borders, where individual movements are largely untracked. Small arms and light weapons proliferate.

This enables militant and criminal groups have unhindered access to arms. Nigeria estimatedly hosts over 70 percent of about 8 million illegal weapons in West Africa.

This porosity has also increased ceaseless influx of migrants from neighbouring countries, such as Niger Republic, Chad and Benin Republic. These migrants (mostly young men) constitute the perpetrators of major crimes in the country.

•Rural /Urban Drift The migration of jobless youths from rural areas to urban centres is a major cause of insecurity in Nigeria. Nigeria is one of the countries in the world with very high rural/ urban drift. •Lack of social responsibility of companies Companies are supposed to engage in corporate social responsibility.

The rise of terror groups in some parts of the country is directly related to the abysmal neglect of social responsibility by companies to communities wherein they operate. The ceaseless Niger Delta crisis is an example.

•Acts of Terrorism Acts of terrorism fundamentally cause insecurity. Terrorism has been squarely located in religious and ethnic fanaticism and intolerance. There is always fear, destruction and death, especially against unarmed targets, property and infrastructure in states.

RECOMMENDED PANACEA 1. Establishment of Grazing Reserves – Establishment of permanent grazing reserves provides the opportunity for practising limited form of pastoralism, and pathfinds better animal husbandry.

Nigeria has a total of 417 grazing reserves out of which only about 113 have been gazetted. It is clear that pastoralism, at least in the short and medium term, may help to prevent seasonal migration of herders from dry to wet grazing areas.

Law and Policy – There is an emerging conflict between the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of movement of persons and goods, and laws emerging in some States which restrict movement.

Some States have, rightfully, enacted laws (or are processing bills) to prevent open grazing on their territory. Examples are Benue, Ekiti, Taraba and Edo States. Such laws may help to stem nomadic pastoralism (practised by millions of Nigerians), especially of the Fulani stock.

Community Policing should be established across states of Nigeria, for effective management of insecurity. Nigeria’s behemoth Police Force (sections 214, 215 and 216 of the 1999 Constitution) should be dismantled in favour of states, LGAs and community policing.

There is an urgent need (for business and industrial growth), to create an enabling economic environment that allows for social, security, economic and physical infrastructure. Creation of job opportunities for the teeming youth is a sine qua non to prevent rising crime. To enthrone a better electoral system, adequate punishment, (e.g. barring for life), for politicians who deploy thugs for politics, should be encouraged. There must be good governance, transparency and accountability.

Security systems must be strengthened Insecurity is bred by a number of factors, including corruption, inadequate funding of the Police (and other security agencies), lack of modern equipment, poor welfare of security personnel, and inadequate personnel. We need to improve our security architecture through training and retraining of security officers in modern security methodologies, state-of-the-art equipment and appropriate remuneration, good service conditions, and a convenient pension scheme.

Modern methods of intelligence gathering and sharing training, logistics, motivation, and deployment of advanced technology in managing security challenges should be introduced immediately.

Poverty reduction is a must. A realistic social security programme must be vigorously pursued and implemented, to help the teeming populace. 10. There should be mutual trust, respect and accommodation by all ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria. No section should claim superiority over others, whom they unfortunately regard as vassals.

(Concluded).

PRESIDENT BUHARI’S EXTENSION OF THE IGP’S TENURE IS PATENTLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL AND ILLEGAL

The just announced extension of the tenure and reappointment of the Lafia, Nassarawa State-born retired 20th Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Abubakar Adamu is patently and out rightly unconstitutional, illegal, and even immoral. Adamu had served Nigeria for 35 whopping years, when his tenure expired on 1st February, 2021, by effluxion of service years in accordance with extant laws.

He had given his very best, which though hardly above average, was miles apart and far better than his disastrous and highly political and politicised Niger State – born predecessor, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris.

He duly retired on 1st February, 2021. Is Adamu the only qualified Nigerian to be the IGP in a country of over 208 million people? Didn’t the president and the presidency know very well before now that his term was due to expire by effluxion of time on 1st February?

Why was this self-imposed sense of urgency that has now enlisted a fire brigade approach, which is patently unconscionable and most unfair to servicing Police Officers who look forward to occupying the now vacant position?

This was how they promoted and egged on Mr Ibrahim Magu, ex- Acting Chairman, EFCC (by the way, where is he now?). They said only him could be EFCC Chairman and could therefore act in office forever, till Kingdom come, in an Acting capacity. This was inspite of his two- time rejection by the confirmatory authority, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The rejection was based on a damning report by the same Government’s Secret Police (the DSS), to the effect that Magu suffered “serious integrity test”. It is now Adamu. The same forces, the sectionalistic, prebendalistic and nepotic forces, are again at work. They have already flown the kite that the president will appoint the next IGP simply on merit. Of course, Nigerians now know that merit is nothing but a cruel euphemism for a Northern Moslem.

Is this how to govern and grow a pluralistic country? Didn’t they see President Biden’s rainbow coalition and “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colours” cabinet which was formed even before being sworn in on 20th January, 2021? Biden hit the ground running.

THE LAW

Sections 214, 215 and 216 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 7(6) and 18(8), the Nigeria Police Act are quite clear that any action by Adamu after 1st February, 2021, is null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

Section 215 (1)(a) provides: “There shall be- (a) An Inspector-General of Police subject to section 216(2) of this Constitution shall be appointed by the President on the advice of Nigeria Police Council from among serving members of the Nigeria Police Force”.

The same Section, 215 (3) states that: “The President or such Minister of the Government of the Federation as he may authorize in that behalf may give to the Inspector- General of Police such lawful directions with respect to the maintenance and securing of public safety and public order as he may consider necessary, and the Inspector-General of Police shall comply with those directions or cause them to be complied with”.

Section 7(6) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, provides: “A Person Who is appointed as the Inspector General of Police Shall hold office for four years”. Section 18(8) thereof provides: “Every Police officer “Shall” on recruitment or appointment, serve in the Nigeria Police Force for a period of 35 years or until he attains the age of 65 years”, whichever One is earlier.

The Use of the word “SHALL” by the Statute makes it impossible for the tenure of the I.G P to be extended by any person, as it enjoins a mandate. It means “must”, “compulsory”.

See IBRAHIM & ORS. V. AKINRINSOLA (2010) LPELR-4144(CA). See also National Bank of Nigeria V Alakija (1978) 9-10 SC. 59, Achineku V Ishagba (1988) 4 N.W.L.R. Pt. 89 p. 411- Ishola V Ajiboye (1994) 6 N.W.L.R. Pt.352 p.506. “Per RHODES-VIVOUR, J.C.A (as he then was).

The president CANNOT THEREFORE ADMINISTRATELY

amend or alter the POLICE ACT, 2020, by purportedly extending the tenure of the IGP.

The Executive does not make laws. It only executes laws made by the National Assembly, (section 214 (2) (a). The Judiciary interprets. This is the doctrine of separation of powers (Baron de Mortesquien, 1748). By the way, when last did we hear Mr president convey a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council as provided for in section 27 of the third Schedule to the 1 1999 Constitution? That council comprises of Mr president as Chairman, all the Governors of the 36 states, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission and the IGP.

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“Illegality will never solve the problem of political lawlessness”. (Emanuel Celler)

LAST LINE

Fellow Nigerians, kindly follow me every week, to enable us jointly put our heads together on the task of re-engineering Nigeria.

We shall accomplish this right here on “The Nigerian Project”, by Chief Mike A. A. Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb, LL.M, Ph. D, LLD

• Follow me on twitter @ MikeozekhomeSAN

Like this: Like Loading...