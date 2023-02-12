The convenient Christian

Our Saviour and Lord Jesus Christ made it very clear that we are not called for a fun-fair in our faith journey with Him. Here’s what Jesus says: “And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me. For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: but whosoever will lose his life for my sake, the same shall save it.

Luke 9:23-24 (KJV)” One simple but deadly trap we must be aware of and steer-clear from as believers is the trap of self-seeking/ convenience living. To live a fruitful christian life, God’s word says we must be diligent in seeking to please Him in all we do, we must obey and serve God with all diligence and delight, even though it’s not convenient for us, even though it’s hard to obey, we must be ready to surrender our pleasure and convenience to God’s truth(the word) at all time. That’s what it means to deny ourselves and carry our own cross daily. We daily allow God’s word to rule our lives, deeds and words.

You can’t leave a fruitful christian life if your life is not surrendered to Christ and If the will of God cannot cross any of your plans. The word of God has made it clear. For the fact that you have identified with Jesus Christ, the battle line is drawn, the devil will be all out to steal, to kill and to destroy.

The devil will fight with everything he has to first of all keep you away from the Bible(the truth), from prayers, from love, from assembly of God’s children and from sacrificial obedience to God’s word. That is why you often see people who don’t even pray as you do succeeding in their endeavours but those that pray and fear God most times face hardship, because the devil control money, businesses, government and the constitution of many nations of the world. Your only ticket of escape from the oppression of the devil is the obedience to God to deny yourself and carry your cross and follow (obey) the LORD Jesus Christ.

“And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me. He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it. Matthew 10:38-39 (KJV)” How many of your time is allocated to loving God and people? How much of the resources God entrust in your hands is going into making sure God is honoured and glorified? How many of your business and relationship principles align with God’s instructions?

Do you fear God, even when no eye of man can see you? No, it seems everything is for you and your selfish purpose alone. Living the Christian life of convenience is a slow poison, it’s equivalent to leaving in pleasure of sin and lukewarmness. God is calling you to be on fire for Him in accordance to His word and instructions.

I’m not advocating for you to live a zealous devotional life without wisdom. Have zeal, but make sure you are zealous according to God’s light. That’s why you must seat with your Bible and learn how heaven’s children live on earth. Until God’s light(God’s word revealed to you) comes into your heart and you allow it to control you, you will still find yourself missing it. But when you surrender your life as a living sacrifice you will find the peace of God and the true joy that money cannot buy. You desire peace in your life? Jesus Christ came to offer everlasting peace to you, to all mankind as many as believe Him. Are you going to receive Jesus Christ into life today? Please say this prayers: LORD Jesus Christ, I surrender my heart to you, please come into my life And make me a child of God. I repent of my sins, please forgive me my sins and wash me in your blood. From today, help me walk in the power and the dominion of your resurrection by your Holy Spirit Amen.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...