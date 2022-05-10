I t doesn’t matter which tongue you speak, which religion you follow, which tribe you are or the political party you are affiliated to; the one truth is that all you find is despair.

The country is headed to hell! When you find people willing to pay a whooping N100 million to buy just the application form to contest for a political office, you know for sure we are in for a deeper mess.

When you are looking for those that have stolen our commonwealth, you don’t need to look far; just get the list of those who have bought the APC forms to contest for political positions ranging from President to House of Representatives. Also get the list of those who have procured the forms to run for the post of president and governor under PDP and you will find the thieves and future thieves because the money they have put in are either stolen or recoverable all at the expense of the people and good governance.

They know they all stink of corruption and that’s why none of them are bold enough to say they bought the forms themselves. The new vogue is that ‘friends and supporters bought the forms’. Who are these impoverished friends that have suddenly become super billionaires?

All hope of redemption is lost. The most foolish of them all is that all the aspirants are compelled to sign an advance letter of withdrawal from the race after coughing out N100 million.

That’s novel. Ours is a country lost not just to political corruption which have been allowed to thrive as the most profitable and fastest growing business, but a country lost to insecurity and the activities of some inglorious bastards controlling various ungoverned spaces, extorting, kidnapping and dictating who dies and who lives. In my own dear South East, I read of the sad story, the killing and beheading of a military couple who had gone to perform their traditional wedding in Imo State. One was Hausa and the other Igbo. The victims had dated for three years. Their only crime was to fall in love and wish to get married. I don’t know how to explain this to DR. When Zeinab tried to raise the issue with me, I was lost for words. My heart was broken by this because this is not us.

This isn’t who we are and I pray that God intervenes and ensures justice for the victims. Let me be clear; I have not lost hope completely in Nigeria and in the capability of our armed forces to deal with the security situation around the country, but I have lost hope and confidence in the Commander- in-Chief who by all indications is overwhelmed and not commanding well. Nigeria is in crisis because the leader trusted with managing the affairs of the nation has turned his back on us; him and his cohorts have battered and buffeted the country by colluding with dark forces from the dark womb that are determined to end this country in chaos.

Our country is no longer recognisable because of bad leadership. Our hearts are broken, our families are broken, our politics is broken, our economy is broken, our energy is broken, the future and the lives of our children are broken, our roads, rails and social infrastructure are broken, our security is broken, the only thing surviving, soaring and prospering are corruption and insecurity I pray we spare some time to look up to heaven. I pray to God and ask Him for His help in all that we do, that he forgives us as a nation and that he blesses us and our country. We desperately need good leaders with the fear of God to help rebuild this nation. A lot of our leaders give lip service to God.

They would agree we need to pray, but then don’t pray. When we close our eyes to pray with them, by the time we open our eyes, they have stolen everything without the mind to even leave a little of the crumbs. They would agree that we need to work and yet they are the most unproductive group our society ever encountered. One thing we must not do is to lose faith in God because we don’t trust our leaders. We don’t have to be 100% in prayers.

Those who know how to pray, both Christians and Muslims, must continue to pray because God hears those prayers and may probably use those prayers to turn this nation around. I hope we shall wake up and realize that the problems and crises we are facing in the North, the South, the West and the East are manmade and that God has given us all the means and resources to resolve our challenges.

I hope we wake up and realize the extent of damage done to our country by bad leaders and use 2023 to weed them off. I pray that we elect leaders with the fear of God. I pray that God will touch the heart of those in authority to allow internal democracy. That’s the least we now expect from them as we know the remaining months of the current regime will not usher in any miracle. I pray God to intervene in INEC, so that the Commission will be impartial and independent.

I pray that God will touch the hearts of the people in the police, the military, the judiciary and the academics, who help dirty politicians win elections they ought to have lost. Truth is that we have a battered economy because of the recklessness and irresponsibility of our fiscal authorities who are either stealing or wasting foreign exchange on items we can locally afford. Why should the CBN Governor be associated with active partisan politics?

Why is the president lacking the courage to demand the resignation of his cabinet members that are running for election? Why would CBN for instance use N58.618 billion to print 2.518 billion naira notes abroad? Why will the Nigeria Immigration Service contract to a foreign company the production of our travel passports? Why would INEC print ballot papers abroad, when we have the National Printing and Minting Press? We have cars made in Nigeria but our government prefers to patronize foreign automobiles.

We killed our hospitals and schools and then embark on medical and education tourism which leave a heavy toll on the economy – if we are stupid, the economy is not stupid! What we reap is what we sowed. Nigeria’s major foreign exchange earner is oil and gas. We are supposed to be producing approximately two million barrels of crude oil per day.

But nearly eighty percent of our crude oil production is stolen in a very sophisticated manner that it can no longer be classified as mere theft, thereby denying the country of much needed foreign exchange revenue. The balance of twenty percent cannot be accounted for because NNPC has consistently reported losses, apparently the only oil and gas corporation in the world reporting zero profits. We should be picking on the Petroleum Minister and asking him questions on this grand theft of our commonwealth.

For heaven’s sake, you cannot, loot one hundred and seven million barrels of crude oil worth $10 billion, steal $4.3 billion worth of crude annually, sell crude oil and do crude swaps without appropriate remittances, and expect an economic miracle.

Still peeping into our oil and gas industry; we have three major refineries which are employing thousands of workers who are producing nothing because none of the refineries are functional due to deliberate sabotage done by those who are supposed to be engineers managing the refinery in cahoots with the crooks taking subsidies in imported fuels.

Within the half of the year 2021, NNPC claimed to have spent over N1.47 trillion /$3.6 billion to import Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). When the import cost of the Gasoil, DPK, and other mineral oil are factored, the import value of the white petroleum products may hit a half year value of over $5 billion and $10 billion by year end, 2021.

The subsidy on PMS import volumes for 2022 now stood at N4 trillion according to the president’s letter to the Senate seeking adjustment to the 2022 fiscal framework.

Why is no one asking the simplest of questions on why and how subsidy payment rose astronomically from N653 billion in 2015 to now a receipt of N4 trillion in 2022 is baffling? Refineries that refine no single drop of PMS, expends N67 billion annually on salaries of staff that are producing nothing and contributing nothing to our GDP

. With the same redundant refineries, NNPC in their profligacy had misappropriated over N806 billion in six years in Turn Around Maintenance that turned out to be a ruse.

What’s the big deal in removing the criminal subsidies that influence NNPC to inflate the daily import and consumption figure of 103m litres of PMS in a country, whose actual PMS consumption numbers are between 38 million to 42million litres a day?

Our economic crisis is worsened by our increasing debt profile. From the data obtained from the Bureau of Statistics the national debt has risen to N39.5trillion from N12 trillion in June 30, 2015, with new external debts topping over $33 billion.

This was the same debt trap we walked away from in 2011. Nigeria’s trade deficit widened to N1.94 trillion in 2021 partly because we spend over $11 billion importing foods we can easily produce given the fact that we boast of 64 million hectares of arable land and an unemployed population of more than 100 million.

Available reports state that only 25% of our arable land is cultivated partly due to insecurity. The roads to cemeteries have become more frequent than the roads to the farms.

The surviving farmers are unsure of their harvest due to the menace of herders. Today inflation has hit 16% – the highest so far in history. It’s rather a big shame that after spending N10 trillion/$25 billion in six years as security expenses, our president, a decorated and retired Army General, is officially conquered by criminals.

While we pray for God’s intervention, the president must address squarely the issue of insecurity which makes the average Nigerian to now live under the shadow of death. Insecurity has kept away most foreign direct investors, diaspora Nigerians and those who would have brought in the much-needed foreign exchange.

With the current state of affairs, our only hope is in God and we pray that God touches the hearts of our politicians, bureaucrats and criminals pinning the country down. As things are, we are headed to hell.

We do not want to lose this country but we may finally lose it except God looks down from heaven and intervenes because with our current crop of leaders we are doomed as a people.

