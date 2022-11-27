The courage to fly

His endorsement was heavyweight. It took many by surprise. Never known for flattering any man or organization, Ray Ekpu, a globally respected Nigerian journalist and critic, dedicated his column in The Guardian, a leading Nigerian newspaper of August 16, 2022, to Ibom Air.

Titled Ibom Air: The Triumph Over Naysayism, the legendary journalist said: “(Governor Udom) Emmanuel must be given a standing ovation for the courage in establishing a wholly government owned and managed airline.

He walked on the path that no one had dared before him by elongating the vision of his two predecessors with the improvement of facilities at the airport and the establishment of Ibom Air”.

The iconic journalist who has played pivotal role in the growth of journalism in Nigeria, was however three years behind his protégée, Anietie Usen, a multiple award winning journalist and technocrat, whose equally independent assessment of the airline within two weeks of operations on June 23, 2019, went viral and drew tremendous attention to the airline right from infancy. It was the first independent review of Ibom Air. It rankled many opposition leaders, who considered it too frank for comfort.

An award winning author, Usen wrote about a “very fresh and refreshing” experience flying Ibom Air. He wrote about the ‘incredible schedule reliability’ of the new Airline as ‘very unNigerian’. He wrote about the dexterity of the crew, from the cockpit to the cabin, which guaranteed ‘very smooth take off, very smooth flight and very smooth landing”. His conclusion was explicit, express, and specific. “With Ibom Air you can sleep from takeoff to landing, feeling fresh, rested and ready to work on arrival”.

Without doubt this is the true story of Ibom Air today. Three years into the business of making money in the air and despite the rising turbulence in the economic weather of Nigeria, Ibom Air has become the airline of choice and the true pride of not just Akwa Ibom people, but all Nigerian and foreign flyers who value quality and world class aviation services.

That’s not altogether surprising, according to one frequent flyer in Ibom Air, Mazi Benjamin Ukonu, a businessman, because ‘when it comes to quality service, whether at the high or low places, Akwa Ibom people have no good second’.

If it is true, as John Milton said in his book Paradise Regained, that “the childhood shows the man, as morning shows the day”, three years is therefore a sufficient time frame for performance evaluation of Ibom Air, especially as Akwa Ibom State, its owners, celebrates its 35th birthday, with Ibom Air as one of the diamonds on its shining crown.

On the surface, records show that Ibom Air with seven aircrafts in its fleet, has as at July 31, 2022 operated 23, 630 flights, carried 1, 708,439 passengers and taken on 11 routes in Nigeria. Investigations carried out by Ekpu and published recently in The Guardian confirms “Ibom Air has given direct employment to 540 persons and indirect employment to thousands of other people such as caterers, transporters, sellers of all kinds of goods and providers of all kinds of services.

Last year, the airline’s schedule reliability was put at 94 per cent and the average on-time performance was 95 per cent. It now has an in-flight magazine called Fulcrum and a frequent flyer programme with three membership tiers namely, green, orange and top flyer. The airline has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the acquisition of 10 additional airbuses for its operations”.

In Ibom air, flyers are virtually pampered and treated as very important guests, as they check in to board and hit the air. Those little care combined with reliable schedules has made Ibom Air a darling airline of choice for frequent flyers in all routes of the airline. “It is entirely a new experience. We didn’t even know that the flying public was hungry and waiting for those subtle niceties we provide as a caring airline and they simply descended on us”, Imo-Abasi Jacob, a chartered accountant and chairman of Ibom Airlines Limited told this reporter.

As Ibom Air consistently continues to delight travelers with the three-tier operational philosophy of on-time departure, scheduled reliability and service efficiency, Jacob said the business bloomed.

“Our numbers are up, we are always fully booked…I am going to Lagos tomorrow and I couldn’t even get a seat…just praying now for a passenger who may not be traveling again to drop, so that I can get a seat…It’s good business and ran purely as business…No preferences even for me as the Chairman or any government official. I have to queue online or offline and buy tickets like every passenger we carry…”

Although Jacob would not tell this reporter the Airline bank balances, he said Ibom Air recorded a 242% increase in revenue in 2021, “which clearly indicates that our journey to profitability and break even zone is within reach in the not too distant future”. That profitability zone is anchored on the 10 brand new Airbus A220 aircrafts which the airline already placed an order for during the Dubai Airshow in November 2021. The new aircrafts are expected between 2023 and 2026.

The impact of Ibom Air in the Nigerian aviation industry is significant. Recently it single handedly countered the position of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on the latter’s decision to suspend flight operations over the hike in the price of fuel. A terse business-like statement issued by Ibom Air was all it took for AON to back out from the planned strike. In the statement Ibom its ‘business model’ and argued convincingly that its business model does not accommodate strike actions.

Said the statement: “Ibom Air acknowledges the existential threat that these runaway fuel price increases pose for the air transport industry in Nigeria. We agree that this out-of-control situation is simply unsustainable. However, every airline has its unique business model and pressures. We believe that in spite of the escalating fuel prices, airlines volunteering to stop operations would rather exacerbate an already bad situation” .

