The Covenant, Itura to be unveiled Oct. 3

Leading entertainment company, Multichoice has announced the introduction of two new original contents, namely; The Covenant and Itura, which are slated for airing on October 3, on all Africa Magic channels. The Covenant follows three strangers on a journey that will not only turn their lives upside down but will also unite them for life while Itura tells the story of a young girl’s fight for freedom after her village is destroyed by a group of armed men.

Executive Head of Content, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said customers will be spoiled for choice in the coming months, as the company will be unveiling a chain of new programmes on its Africa Magic channels. She said; ‘‘customers should look out for a new 260-episode local series, The Covenant and another 260-episode local series, titled Itura, starting from October 3.’’

She added that the popular Africa Magic series, Tinsel and The Rishantes, will also make a return in a few weeks. ‘Also, as part of the exciting surprise from Multichoice, is the merging of housemates from the two giants of Africa, Nigeria, and South Africa, together in one house for the coming Big Brother edition. This is designed to be a unifying experience of culture, personalities, and entertainment, highlighting what we both have in common. The prizes promise to be as massive as the entire show itself – both in cash and other sponsored prizes.

 

