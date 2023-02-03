Islam

The Criterion advocates political inclusion of more Muslim women in government

Despite the challenges bedeviling Nigeria over the lingering fuel crisis and scarcity of new naira notes, Muslim faithful from all walks of life, recently graced the 1444/2023 edition of the annual seminar organised by the Lagos State Chapter of The Criterion, an association of Muslim women in business and other professions.

At the colourful event which was held at the filled to capacity Shamsideen Adisa Thomas Mosque Hall, at Old Secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos witnessed beautifully dressed Muslim brothers and sisters in Islam. Particularly, the seminar was centered on political inclusion of Muslims women in politics and the menace of corruption in the 23 years of uninterrupted Nigeria’s democracy.

The theme, “Set me over the Storehouses of the land and I will guard them as one who knows their importance” an excerpt from Suratu Yusuf (Qur’an 12: 55) that inspires justice, fairness and accountability from Muslims holding public offices. In addition, the seminar was also aimed at promoting political consciousness and participation, tackling corruption of all forms and creating a sane society for Muslims and non- Muslims alike.

The event was chaired by Alhaji Thabit Wale Shonaike, the Deputy Director of MUSWEN South-West II. Speaking at the occasion, the President of the Institute of Islamic Finance Professionals (IIFP), Professor Tajudeen Yusuf, while delivering a lecture titled: “Endemic Corruption: An Impediment for Good Governance in Nigeria”, noted that men become corrupt because of the needs and demands of their wives and children until they become infested by greed that has become a problem. He said, “As a woman, If you’re asking for something you know your husband cannot afford, you should know that’s the genesis of corruption.

You should always have it in mind that your husband will one day account for all that he has done before his Creator. “We have some women today who will admonish their husbands not synto bring anything unlawful into the house. Such husbands don’t dare take what is not rightfully theirs to their families. So, they do not exhibit greed or egocentrism and that is good for them in the hereafter.” Tajudeen, a professor of Insurance and Risk Management at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), urged righteous Muslims to actively participate and be proactive in the fight against corruption. We must identify and vote credible In her own speech, Alhaja Azeezat Funsho Raji, the MD/CEO of Azezas Integrated Environmental Services, spoke on “Political Participation Beyond 2023: Imperative for Muslims”, saying that the Muslim community must identify credible personalities in their midst and vote them into places of authority. She disclosed that over time, Muslims have been occupying different positions and offices and it has not been impactful, adding that there’s a need to identify credible Muslims and vote them into public offices.

She said; “This year’s seminar is all about identifying credible Muslims with three ‘C’s namely: Competence, Capacity, and Character. “So, it’s not about just having Muslims there. Nigerians have been disappointed in the leadership they’ve had over the years and the only thing amiss is quality representation. Hence, there is a need for conscious efforts in restoring the confidence of the masses in the leadership.” One of the highlights of the event was an award presentation to dedicated members in recognition of their selfless services to its growth over the years. Among the awardees was the Tutor- General, Education District VI, Dr. Sherifat Ajoke Yusuf, who used the opportunity to thanked the organisation for considering her worthy of the honour and promised to give her best in the interest of Islam and Muslims. When asked about her ascension to the post of Tutorial-General, Dr. Yusuf gave all the glory to Allah and advised fellow Muslim women in other professions to let their Islam lead. She said; “For Muslim women in professions, you should always know that it is a position for which you will give an account before the Almighty. So, we should remain conscious of whatever we are doing. Hold on to whatever good thing you’re doing and desist from any ungodly act that you’re used to because that’s the only way you can be saved before the Almighty.” She urged Muslims in public offices to always pray to God for guidance in trying times. The Lagos state Tutorial-General appreciated the Muslim women body for the recognition, saying that her husband’s absence at the event was due to his political engagement that is now at the peak in preparation for the general elections. Earlier in her welcome address, the State Amirah of the organisation, Alhaja Maryam Saba, said the programme was organised to sensitise people on the need to participate and be responsive to politicking in the country. Alhaja Saba, who lauded the guests for gracing the event in large numbers, said the 2023 elections are here already and there might be little or no change effective, but there is a great need to hit the ground running against 2027.

 

